How to sext like a feminist

When “I like my orgasms like I like my feminist politics – fierce, radical, consistent and liberating” comes by on your Twitter feed, you know you’re going to be in for possibly the most exciting Twitter storm of the year.

As part of Crear | Résister | Transform: a festival for feminist movements! organised by the Association for Women's Rights in Development (AWID) – an organisation supporting feminist, women’s rights and gender justice movements – bold feminists took to the social media platform inviting all other feminists to join them in sharing their best feminists sexts.