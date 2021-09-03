50.50: News

How to sext like a feminist

What do sex-texts look like through a feminist lens? #sextlikeafeminist

Inge Snip
3 September 2021, 9.21am

When “I like my orgasms like I like my feminist politics – fierce, radical, consistent and liberating” comes by on your Twitter feed, you know you’re going to be in for possibly the most exciting Twitter storm of the year.

As part of Crear | Résister | Transform: a festival for feminist movements! organised by the Association for Women's Rights in Development (AWID) – an organisation supporting feminist, women’s rights and gender justice movements – bold feminists took to the social media platform inviting all other feminists to join them in sharing their best feminists sexts.

Co-hosted by feminist author Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah, feminist blog Adventures From, and Pan-Africanist digital queer womanist platform AfroFemHub, they asked the questions: What does it mean to sext like a feminist? How can we safely and consensually explore our pleasure, desires and fantasies via text? How do feminists sext?

We’ve collected some of the best we found:

Decolonize this, decolonize that, DECOLONIZE THESE THIGHS!

Objectify me respectfully

Strip off the patriarchy and your clothes then come touch me baby

Had a dream that we were laying in each other's arms on a beach together deeply engaged in conversations about the importance of abortion access, trans healthcare, and overall reproductive justice

Leave your biases, preconceptions AND your clothes at the door! #SextLikeAFeminist

Let’s eat respectfully. Good WAP is best served with consent

What am I wearing? Badass bodily autonomy, and it feels nice. You?

Loud in the streets and the sheets. Multitasking?

“What do we want? Orgasms! When do we want it? Now!”

'I want to cum so hard my ancestors awaken and rejoin the struggle.'

I act like I’m okay but deep down I really just want to cuddle naked with my crush and softly whisper “sex work is real work” in their ear.

I prefer an intersectional approach, namely the tongue and finger method

Roses are red. Violets are blue. All bodies are sexy. And so are you

Alternative way to #SextLikeAFeminist... Just send teasers of @nas009 's book

Send me a picture... of the patriarchy between your legs, just before you squeeze...

Me: Sir, have you tried pegging? Him: No, I haven't. Me: Think about it, cuz I would love to screw you the way the workplaces screw employees out of a livable wage.

Let’s take it nice and slow. Orgasms, much like feminist movement building, take time, energy & a little creativity

'Make sure you stretch and hydrate tonight. I am cummin' for all the orgasms the femmes and women before me were denied.'

Come over and let's make beautiful... #feministrealities... between the sheets #SextLikeAFeminist

I wanna squeeze your ass like I wanna squeeze mysogynists out of corporate hierarchies

