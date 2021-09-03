How to sext like a feminist

When “I like my orgasms like I like my feminist politics – fierce, radical, consistent and liberating” comes by on your Twitter feed, you know you’re going to be in for possibly the most exciting Twitter storm of the year.
As part of Crear | Résister | Transform: a festival for feminist movements! organised by the Association for Women's Rights in Development (AWID) – an organisation supporting feminist, women’s rights and gender justice movements – bold feminists took to the social media platform inviting all other feminists to join them in sharing their best feminists sexts.
Co-hosted by feminist author Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah, feminist blog Adventures From, and Pan-Africanist digital queer womanist platform AfroFemHub, they asked the questions: What does it mean to sext like a feminist? How can we safely and consensually explore our pleasure, desires and fantasies via text? How do feminists sext?
This year marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. So what is the legacy of the global War on Terror, and what does the future hold for the Biden administration?
Join us for a free live discussion on Thursday 9 September at 5pm UK time / 12 pm EDT as we discuss this topic with expert panelists who have been on the ground in Iraq and Afghanistan and reported on the domestic rise of Islamophobia.
