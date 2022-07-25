In a Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Conference (MARAC), a meeting held for agencies to discuss the risk of future harm to people experiencing domestic abuse, it was highlighted that Tanya was a sex worker. It was eventually decided that Tanya’s daughter was in danger, and she was removed from Tanya’s care.

“I had a nervous breakdown,” Tanya recalled. “I just sat in my house and rocked. Just rocked. The salt from crying was burning my cheeks. Social services are supposed to help get your children back but they didn’t do anything.”

Five years after the removal of her daughter, in 2009, Tanya gave birth to a son. “His father was incredibly abusive – mentally and physically,” she said. “He was using heroin and cocaine too. I was clean.”

When her son was a few months old, Tanya left his father. They had joint custody but her ex-partner often disappeared with their child and wouldn’t let Tanya see him. When she did see her son, the father wouldn’t leave her alone; he had to be in complete control at all times.

Tanya said that at this point she asked social services to help her to see her son. But she felt that instead of receiving support she was treated like “she wasn’t worthy”, like social services had written her off because she was a sex worker.

She turned to drugs to cope with the trauma of abuse and the loss of her son, and became involved with another man who abused her. Tanya needed help, for domestic abuse and for her drug use, but said it felt like her vulnerabilities just strengthened social services’ resolve not to support her to see her son. “I felt like I had nothing to live for,” she said.

In 2017, when Tanya had not seen her child for three years, she submitted an application to take her former partner to court for full custody of their son. The case was adjourned because her ex-partner didn’t show up.

The following year, a court case finally began – it would last for the next four years. By its end, Tanya’s son had turned 12, and she had not seen him for more than eight years, despite having had joint custody the entire time. She blames her ex-partner and a lack of action from social services.

“The family court is useless,” she said. “Now that my son is 12, he is allowed to make up his own mind about whether or not he wants to see me. His dad has been telling him since he was two that I was a prostitute… Told [him] that I was a naughty, naughty lady.”

In recent years, Tanya has remained clean from drugs and has been proven to be a capable mother. Though she still technically has part-time custody of her son, who remains in the care of her ex-partner, she has been told he doesn’t want to see her, perhaps due to what he has been told by his father.

“I strongly feel if the court case hadn’t taken four years, I would have had a much greater chance of seeing him. There has been no help to reconcile me to my son,” said Tanya, who is currently writing her story.

Mothers blamed for male violence

Like Tanya, many sex workers have complicated and painful experiences of motherhood. Sex work is often tangled tightly together with poverty, exploitation, domestic abuse and drug use – leaving workers vulnerable.

Sex-working mothers are afraid of judgment from social services, fearful that if they ask for help, social workers will see their profession as an immediate reason to have the children removed.

“We see that sex workers who experience crime, harm and violence are less willing to report these incidents to the police, and therefore less able to seek justice and healing through the criminal justice system, due to the fear that social services may become involved,” said Rosie Hodsdon, of the UK-wide charity helping sex workers, National Ugly Mugs.

“In our own research, 42% of sex workers said that they would not report a crime against them to the police for this reason. Penalising mums who share information about harm they experience makes everyone in our communities less safe.”

Support not Separation, a coalition of organisations and individuals who have witnessed the damage caused by the forced separation of children from their mothers, agrees with Hodsdon. Spokesperson Anne Neale said the coalition has seen abusive fathers go through the family courts to try to take children away from sex-working mothers like Tanya, and use their sex work against them.

Neale said: “Sex work isn’t the only reason that sex-working mothers have their children taken off of them… The main reasons children get taken are because of domestic violence, when instead of getting help to leave violent men, mothers get accused of causing children ‘emotional harm’ and because of ‘neglect’ – when poverty is labelled neglect.

“But refusing poverty is labelled neglect. Sex workers are blamed for being poor and punished for refusing poverty.”

Hodsdon has seen that the vast majority of people who do sex work do so out of financial need.

“Those who have children not only need to support themselves but ensure that their children are able to thrive: to have food, clothes, stable and safe shelter, healthcare, school supplies, and other opportunities,” she said. “Parents turning to sex work to provide these do so because of a failure of society to provide a good quality of life for everyone. Mothers need support.”

If one of the root reasons for mothers doing sex work is poverty, then the solution is surely to make sure mums have enough money to support their children.

“With money and financial independence, mothers’ status would rise, and they would be better able to resist abusive treatment whether from former partners, neighbours or from social services and the family courts,” said Niki Adams. “Having financial independence means mothers could refuse sex work and any other exploitative, low-waged work.”

Calls for decriminalisation

Gemma*, who has worked as a sex worker, struggled to cope when her children were young. When she told a doctor how she was feeling, she was placed on ever-increasing doses of antidepressants.

“I loved being around my children,” Gemma said. “Most of the time, it was OK. But then there are times when the pressure just becomes too much, and you’re looking in the cupboards and there's nothing in the cupboards. You're thinking, ‘how am I going to get a meal on the table?’ I felt like I was failing as a mum.”