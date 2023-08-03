Asylum hotel won’t let mum cook for her sickle cell daughter

The asylum seeker mum of a toddler with sickle cell disease has been refused access to a microwave at her hotel, where staff instead give her jars of baby food that the 16-month-old refuses to eat.

As a result, Mariam* believes her daughter’s development is slowed. Zarah has only just begun to crawl, and suffers from digestive problems.

Mariam and Zarah have been living in a room in a hotel near Gatwick Airport since January while awaiting the outcome of their asylum claim.

Mariam has begged hotel staff to let her use their cooking facilities, because Zarah needs more than the baby food she is given by the hotel. But staff have refused, meaning she often has to rely on breastfeeding – something she struggles to do because of her own lack of nutritious food.

The charity Migrant Help also asked for Mariam to be allowed a microwave in her room, without success. A hotel manager told openDemocracy this was not possible because the unit would need to be tested for electrical safety, but he did not say why this could not be done, and the Home Office did not address it when asked.

“I don’t want anything bad to happen to her,” said Mariam, 30. “She’s the only one I have. I just have to be strong for her.”