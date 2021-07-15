Spanish government questioned about openDemocracy ‘conversion therapy’ findings

Spanish centre-Right party Ciudadanos has asked the country’s government whether any of its aid money could have supported projects that offer anti-gay ‘conversion therapy’ overseas, following an openDemocracy investigation.

“What mechanisms does Spanish cooperation have in place to ensure that public resources are not used for these or other practices that are contrary to the most fundamental rights and freedoms?” party representatives also asked last week.

The Ciudadanos party, they added, “has always opposed such practices that are not based on evidence and that cause so much damage to LGBT people simply because of social prejudice issues that do not let them be who they really are”.

During a six-month investigation, openDemocracy undercover reporters spoke to staff at health centres across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda who, between them, said that being gay is “evil”, “for whites” and a mental health problem.

The staff offered ‘treatment’ for same sex-attraction including intensive counselling and recommendations to give a gay teenager sleeping pills to prevent masturbation and try “exposure therapy” by hiring a young housemaid he can “get attracted” to.

USAID, the Global Fund and MSI Reproductive Choices, a large NGO, quickly pledged to further investigate and take action in response to these findings, which implicated some organisations or health centres that they fund.

The Ciudadanos party asked the Spanish government for written answers to questions about whether Spanish aid money could have also supported such activities – and what is being done to prevent that from happening.

‘Conversion therapy’ is used to describe a range of practices – from ‘talk therapy’ to physical ‘treatments’ including the use of hormones – that are intended to change, suppress or divert a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.