The week since Joe Biden fulfilled his campaign promise of forgiving some of the US’s student loan debt has been marred by infighting from the Democrats and blatant hypocrisy from the Republicans.

I’m not President Biden’s biggest fan, as anyone who’s read my previous work will know. Though I vote for Democrats for harm reduction, because America has no viable party that is truly on the Left, I appreciate neither his frequent God talk nor his tone-deaf appeals to ‘unity’ and ‘bipartisanship’ with the Republicans who would like to take away my queer civil rights.

But even so, I think his administration's decision to waive up to $10,000 for all federal borrowers earning less than $125,000, or $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants – awarded to students in exceptional financial need – should be celebrated.

The average real-term cost of tuition at four-year state institutions has risen by 747.8% since 1963. Student loan forgiveness is not a long-term solution to the problem – but it is a step in the right direction, and one that’s likely to play well for Democrats in the November midterms, providing some key motivation for youth turnout.

And yet. The debt forgiveness has liberals and progressives fighting among themselves, with some Democratic politicians unhelpfully repeating Republican talking points, while others further undermine the US’s already largely fictional separation of church and state by defending the policy in terms of Christian theology in the secular press.

Republicans, meanwhile, are using the policy to be hypocrites, because hypocrisy is what authoritarians do.

As MSNBC’s Jarvis DeBerry explains, “Republicans, and regrettably some Democrats, now argue that [Biden’s debt forgiveness] is a reverse Robin Hood manoeuvre that takes from the poor and gives to the rich.”

Pointing out the hypocrisy, he adds: “The irony, of course, is that it’s the Republican way to do just that. How many programs for the poor can no longer be funded, how much of the expense of college has been shifted to struggling families (causing them to need loans) because Republicans in Washington and in state legislatures rallied for tax relief for the rich?”