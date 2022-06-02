As the Queen’s Chaplain herself reminded us on Radio 4’s ‘Thought for the Day’ this week, the word ‘jubilee’ isn’t just another term for an anniversary, monarchical or otherwise, nor a byword for bunting.

The biblical ‘jubilee’ was the blast of a trumpet, every 50 years, that heralded the write-off of everyone’s debts.

This “radical and counter-cultural” measure, the Venerable Liz Adekunle told listeners, brought “reconciliation” and a “clean slate”. She urged us to ensure “that amidst all the partying”, we “get a chance to remember the original meaning of jubilee”.

But what if we did more than just remember?

As American anthropologist David Graeber set out in his magisterial ‘Debt: The First 5000 Years’, most pre-capitalist societies practised periodic mass debt write-offs, as a way of preventing a level of indebtedness and inequality that damaged society.

“Forgive us our debts, as we forgive those who debt against us,” went the Lord’s Prayer, at least until proto-capitalists got their hands on it in the 16th century, and, particularly in England, changed ‘debts’ to ‘trespasses’ and later to ‘sins’.

While the biblical codes made clear that it was personal, not business, debt that needed to be written off, we now live in a strange inversion. As Joe Cox, of Debt Justice (formerly the Jubilee Debt Campaign), told me: “Billionaires and businesses use insolvency and a variety of other practices to get huge amounts of debt written off, and it’s ordinary people who are the ones that believe and are told that they should pay their debts”.

Mounting debts – and stress

Even before the pandemic and the cost of living crisis, much of the UK’s household debt was already simply unpayable, with more than 420,000 people in England considering suicide while in problem debt each year, and 100,000 actually attempting it.

The most distressing debts of all, according to Christians Against Poverty (CAP), are those owed to the government, for things like council tax arrears, benefit advances and sanctions and tax credit overpayments – many of them very old. The charity found 93% of its clients with these kinds of debts had sleepless nights, 74% were scared to open the door, and 49% were scared to leave the house.

The amount owed in such debts has climbed steadily in the decade since the financial crisis – reaching more than £16bn, according to a 2020 parliamentary report. More recent figures show there are £4.4bn of council tax arrears, £8.4bn of benefit ‘overpayments’, and £5.2bn of tax credit overpayments to be repaid.

These debts – along with other ‘priority debts’, such as rent and energy debts – can be deducted straight from benefits, taking up to a quarter of an already inadequate payment for reasons that are often unclear to the person receiving it, or from their low wages.

It’s no surprise that debts owed to public bodies now make up around 40% of the Citizens Advice Bureau’s debt caseload, up from 20% a decade ago.