‘They came armed with stones’: Violent mob storms Tbilisi Pride offices

The Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights, Dunja Mijatovic, said the violence is “a woeful illustration of the repeated threats LGBTI people face in Georgia". She added: “Authorities have human rights obligations to uphold free expression and assembly, ensure demonstrators and journalists’ safety and punish the perpetrators of attacks.”

“Make no mistake, this is not a victory of ultra-Right groups, but an utter failure of the state who condoned and tolerated the violence in Tbilisi streets today,” said Giorgi Gogia, associate director for Europe and Central Asia at Human Rights Watch.

Anti-LGBT protesters in Georgia have behaved violently before, breaking up an anti-homophobic rally in Tbilisi in 2013. Green Movement NGO member and queer activist Tornike Kusiani said the events on Monday were worse than in 2013. “Back then, the government didn’t have this kind of official position about the queer community,” he said.

Kusiani said he himself had been injured in a homophobic attack in 2017, in the presence of police who, he said, did nothing. “On Monday, the same thing happened to others,” he added.

“I don’t really know if a Pride parade can work in Georgia in the near future. Unfortunately, we are massively marginalised in so many ways,” he said. “We don’t have any political power and we don’t have any rights to express ourselves. Our hands are chained. I don’t know how to continue fighting this.”