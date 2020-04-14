‘This is war’: The story behind Poland’s bid to ban abortion today

Despite coronavirus lockdowns, Poland’s parliament is set to discuss a controversial abortion bill this week. Along with criminalising sex education, it would ban abortion in cases of severe foetal anomaly, one of only three current legal grounds under one of Europe’s most restrictive abortion laws.

Reproductive rights activists have accused the ruling Law and Justice party of “exploiting the current health crisis to undermine women’s and young people’s safety”. A petition to reject the bill has now been signed by 170 MPs, MEPs and senators from 24 European countries, but only nine from Poland.

Previous attempts to pass similar bills were met by mass protests including a nationwide women’s strike in 2016 and further demonstrations in 2017. But today these protests are impossible under coronavirus emergency measures.

“The government is taking advantage of the lockdown to push its bill,” said Klementyna Suchanow, one of the key organisers of the 2016 strike and the author of a new book that delves deep into the global networks of ultra-conservative groups that have long campaigned to ban all abortions.

The ruling party has also announced elections next month. Suchanow contrasts this with other countries that have postponed elections as candidates from other parties can’t currently campaign or meet with voters. Because of this, she warns: “Democratic elections in Poland are impossible”.

Of the revival of abortion restrictions she says: "They want us to think it's about religion and moral values but, in reality, it's all about power”. And Suchanow knows this story better than most. She’s spent years tracing threats to women’s rights in her country and beyond, recently detailed in a new book.