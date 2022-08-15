“I get to run around every Wednesday for a few hours and forget about my worries. And I get to do something with my body that makes me feel strong and at home in it.

“Because I’m not worrying about what it looks like or what people are thinking of my body, I get to experience what it can do – its strength, its flexibility, its reflexes – and as a trans person that is a rare and exquisite luxury.”

Jay is speaking to openDemocracy as a player for Goals Aloud in the newly formed Alternative Football League. According to its co-founder Beth Barnes, the AF League “is providing a safe space in Greater Manchester for women, non-binary and transgender individuals to take to the pitch – some for the very first time”.

The subject of trans people’s inclusion in sport has been viciously weaponised in recent months. Both English and Irish Rugby Football Unions have just banned trans women from contact rugby, FINA banned most trans women from swimming in elite competitions last month, and trans women riders were banned by British Cycling and the International Cycling Union in April.

The voices of trans sportspeople have rarely been centred in these discussions – yet the players we spoke to for this story all told us that getting to play has improved their wellbeing hugely.

Jay said: “I have been seeking a sense of belonging and for the first time I think I’ve genuinely found it.”

The AF League “believes that access to sport has an incredible effect on mental health, especially for LGBTQ+ individuals who have perhaps felt excluded from sport and the community that comes with it for most of their lives.”

Paula is a footballer who plays for Trans Radio UK United FC (TRUK), Peckham Town Women and Goal Diggers.

She told openDemocracy: “It’s so therapeutic… playing football is just so good for my self esteem… I’m fitter mentally and physically than I’ve ever been in my life.”

Lily, who plays for Cardiff Dragons FC, also said they have “tons of fun”.

Before joining, Lily was “looking for a club that is more supportive as an agender person,” and they were pleasantly surprised in the first months at how welcoming everyone was. Socials organised by the Dragons have meant “opportunities to present in my gender in an environment where I know there's people who are gonna support me,” they added.

Lily told openDemocracy: “Before joining [a year ago] I didn't have many friends and I've made a lot more contacts now… it's nice to be among people who are like me.” They even attended their first Pride “just from encouragement from people in a group chat”.

They also appreciate how proactive the team is: “We do names and pronouns at the beginning of training and matches,” they explained. People are corrected or correct themselves if they get them wrong.