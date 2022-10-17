Warning: this piece discusses transphobia.

Edinburgh’s Rape Crisis Centre had always kept its front door open so survivors could walk in whenever they needed help.

But last autumn, after staff at the centre took advice from the police, the door was shut and locked. And after they consulted with security experts, a new, stronger inner door was added.

When openDemocracy went to interview them, access was through a buzzer system.

“It's only recently that I've really stopped looking over my shoulder or not thinking actively that I could be harmed,” Mridul Wadhwa, the centre’s director, told us. “But that doesn't mean that I don't think I will be harmed. Even now, I do believe that I will be harmed. I believe it is almost inevitable.”

Wadhwa has dedicated the last 14 years of her professional life to supporting women who are victims of sexual violence. But for the last three years, she’s faced torrential abuse including unfounded smears that she’s a sexual predator and numerous threats of violence – all because she is trans.

The abuse began in 2019, when Wadhwa was director of the Forth Valley rape crisis centre in Stirling. It intensified in October 2020, when she launched a bid to be an SNP candidate in the 2021 Holyrood elections, and again when she was appointed director of the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre (ERCC) in April last year.

“It just kicked off that very first day,” she said. “Emails, complaint letters to the board. I think one of them… was signed by quite a few hundred people. So, pretty much from the first day, we began to deal with this onslaught.”

She added: “It was mostly on social media. And it was relentless and endless. And all kinds of people were then retweeting.”

ERCC has shown openDemocracy 55 pages of emails it received at the time, with senders’ details redacted. Almost all misgender Wadhwa and many accuse her baselessly of predatory behaviour. Some are racist.

The letters include numerous threats of vigilante violence. One seems to call for a genocide of trans women. Another chillingly presents the board with a choice of sacking Wadhwa, or seeing transphobes “take matters into their own hands”.

The campaign against Wadhwa was amplified by the press as the abuse spread. “Some of the stuff staff had to deal with was pretty horrific,” says Maggie Chapman, who was chief operating officer of ERCC when Wadhwa was appointed, and is now a Green MSP.

Employees faced “verbal abuse, hate speech on social media and in phone calls”, she told openDemocracy. This took “time out of their day, when they could have been focused on doing the actual work of the organisation, which is supporting survivors of sexual and other abuse”.

Chapman added: “At times, it felt like a flood. Every time the phone rings, you think: is this going to be more abuse?”