Trump’s is not the first US administration to ignore facts, and slash aid for women’s healthcare

In making the case for cutting UNFPA’s budget, Pompeo cited the 1985 Kemp-Kasten amendment that requires the president to deny federal funding to groups involved in coercive abortion or sterilisation practices.

Reagan was the first president to withhold the agency’s funds based on dubious claims they were involved in China’s population control programme. Ever since, its funding has been used by conservatives as a political weapon; Clinton and Obama reinstated the funding, George W. Bush withdrew it.

In 2017, the Trump administration, following the Republican Party playbook, defunded UNFPA – and refused to disclose its supposed evidence for coercion claims, saying it was classified. In response, 97 members of Congress wrote to then Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, expressing alarm that the decision was made without a proper investigation or even a visit to China.

The following year, in 2018, the state department justified defunding the agency making the same allegations, providing no evidence, and maintaining the information was classified. Now, for the third year in a row, the administration has again raised the spectre of UNFPA malfeasance in China’s population control programmes, without evidence.

I’ve seen a copy of the memorandum attached to the most recent defunding decision and it’s almost a cut and paste version of the 2017 original. The document admits: “there is no evidence that UNFPA directly engages in coercive abortion or involuntary sterilisations”, while impling that the agency indirectly supports these programmes by virtue of working on other projects with China’s family planning agency.

UNFPA has unequivocally denied any involvement in such coercive practices. The UN agency said it “has not yet seen the evidence to justify the serious claim against its work”. Meanwhile, Sarah Craven, director of its office in Washington told me: “We invited the [US] administration to see our programs anywhere in the world, and that invitation is still on the table”.

Congress has also taken note. This week, California Congresswoman Barbara Lee and 146 House members urged the government to reverse its decision.

Anti-choice and anti-China

What happens when facts, and evidence, no longer matter? In this case, the effect of these budget cuts cannot be overstated. “This decision”, said Craven, “will be felt most not here in Washington, but by the most marginalised women and girls in some of the world's toughest settings”, in more than 150 countries.

UNPFA’s reach is incredible: it trains thousands of health workers to ensure childbirths are supervised by skilled attendants; it works to end gender-based violence and female genital mutilation; and its highest priority is universal access to voluntary family planning, which of course helps to prevent unwanted pregnancies and abortions.

How did we get to the point where the sustainability of a vital UN agency is at the mercy of Republican party caprices, and now in the hands of the Trump administration? A small lobby group in Virginia, called Population Research Institute (PRI), is part of the story. It begins in 1989, a few years after Kemp-Kasten amendment was passed.

Based in the small town of Front Royal, PRI was founded by Father Paul Marx, a Benedictine priest and president of another (better-known) anti-choice group, Human Life International (HLI). Marx was also infamous for anti-Semitic claims, including that Jews make up the majority of abortion providers.

To run his new group, he hired Steven Mosher, a former anthropology PhD student dismissed from Stanford University in the 1980s for reportedly “illegal and seriously unethical conduct”, including bribing local officials, while researching China’s one-child policy. He returned to the US staunchly anti-abortion and anti-China: passions he converted into a profession.

PRI has expanded, but remains relatively small (its revenues for 2017 were just over $1 million, and other than Mosher, its website lists only two staff members). But it has a 20-year history of serious damage to international reproductive healthcare by promoting sham research to defund UNFPA.