This is the third attempt by Parliament to pass an anti-LGBTIQ law. Why does it keep coming up, and how many cycles are we going to go through?

I hope this is the last cycle – if we get the law struck down, they may give up. I think we also rested on our laurels after 2016 and thought the battle was won and so was the war. And unfortunately, that wasn't the case. We need to, as human rights activists in this country, build a critical mass of people who understand LGBTIQ+ rights.

Of course, now ‘promotion’ of homosexuality has been outlawed. This 2023 law should be observed more in breach than in observance. Now we need to ramp up education among the local population.

You’ve said that your constituents are surprisingly understanding of minority rights, even though it hasn’t always been the case. Tell me more.

I am very proud of my constituents. I find those poor women or men, uneducated members of our society, very wise. The explanation I offer them (about homosexuality) is that these are human beings like us. That is their sexual orientation, like your sexual orientation could be heterosexual. You owe them what they owe you. Leave them in their lane, they will also leave you in your lane. These are productive members of our society going about their business. Why must you hurt them?

Are you saying it's the Ugandan elites who are hell-bent on hate?

Yes. I guess they're the ones who have the most contact with hate propaganda, and therefore propagate and practise it the most.

Tell me about LGBTIQ rights as minority rights – how are they supposed to fare in a country like Uganda where the majority are against them?

Justice Mulenga [then a supreme court justice] set out the duty to protect minorities in the case of Charles Onyango Obbo vs Attorney General in 2004. He ruled that we, society, have a duty to protect those we do not agree with – much more than those we agree with.

When I'm looking at the LGBTIQ community and minority rights, I look at it from that perspective – that heterosexuals in Uganda don't need any protection. They have the protection they’ve had for millennia. In our social construct, the only right thing to do is to be heterosexual.

I don't understand why heterosexuals are so timid in their skin, why they think that the LGBTIQ community is the greatest threat to the survival of mankind.

We need to ask the basic questions. What prejudice do you suffer if you just let your next-door neighbour live in peace if you let them contribute to the economy by being productive, let them do their job, let them identify as they, please? If they are gay, let them live. You all contribute to nation-building. What prejudice do you suffer? None. Absolutely none. The air you breathe will not be any less.

Do you get any institutional backing regarding LGBTIQ rights?

Our institutions are terribly primitive and terribly homophobic. But that's not to say that we don't have very progressive individuals in those institutions. You will find very progressive, rights-oriented officers and men in the police. In the army, same story. In our party ranks too.

So, where were they? Only two of you voted against the bill.

Most of them were scared and intimidated. There was a lot of blackmail. All those MPs got calls – from their powers that be, from their constituents. Their constituents were mobilised. Basically, they were told they will get voted out of office.

So you're saying plenty of MPs are progressive regarding these issues?

Let me illustrate to you how the number of progressive MPs is quite high.

Parliament had over 500 voting members today, including those who attended via Zoom, but more than 100 members abstained from the vote. Ask yourself: where are the 100+ MPs? They opted not to appear in the house. They elected not to appear on Zoom. Yeah, simply because they could not support this bill. They preferred to opt out.