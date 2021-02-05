Under-fire UK equalities minister met controversial 'transphobic' group

UK Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch met with a controversial “transphobic” group that campaigns against gender being discussed in schools, government disclosures reveal.

The under-fire Conservative politician, who is also Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, met on 13 July 2020 with the LGB Alliance. It is unclear what they discussed that day, at what is only described as an “introductory meeting”.

Last year, the head of the UK’s communications regulator Ofcom said it is “entirely inappropriate” to quote the LGB Alliance on trans issues, and akin to quoting racist organisations on issues related to racial equality.

Badenoch has come under heavy criticism recently after publicly criticising a HuffPost journalist who asked why she had not participated in a social media video intended to encourage people of colour in the UK to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Labour said Badenoch’s actions exposed the journalist to “a torrent of abuse,” and called for an investigation to find out whether they breached the ministerial code.

In a letter to the prime minister, revealed today, Boris Johnson’s senior advisor on ethnic minorities accused the Conservatives of pursuing “a politics steeped in division”.

“It’s completely inappropriate for the Equalities Minister to meet with the LGB Alliance,” Scottish National Party (SNP) MP John Nicolson told openDemocracy. “The minister should focus on those advancing the cause of equality.”

Ria Patel, co-chair of LGBTIQA+ Greens, called Badenoch’s meeting with the LGB Alliance “deeply concerning”. She said: “Their founders repeatedly make inflammatory and unpleasant remarks [against transgender people]… It is baffling that an equalities minister would see the value of meeting with this group."

In a statement sent to openDemocracy, LGBT+ Liberal Democrats said Badenoch’s meeting with the group “displays an appalling lack of understanding of the issues at best; at worst, it is crass, offensive and possibly evidence of a bias against trans people that should render the minister unfit to make any judgements or decisions on the subject.”

They described the LGB Alliance as “pursuing a single-minded vendetta against trans people” which “presents a real and active danger to the mental and physical safety of trans people, which is vastly exacerbated when those in authority lend them credibility.”

The LGB Alliance’s founders told openDemocracy they “are happy to confirm that we had a useful and productive meeting with Kemi Badenoch on 13 July 2020.”

A UK government spokesperson said that Badenoch’s meeting with the group was “entirely appropriate” and that “views from all sides of the debate were heard”.