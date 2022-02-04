UK Nationality and Borders Bill risks ‘sending people to their deaths’

The UK’s Nationality and Borders Bill will have “a deliberate, devastating impact on the rights of refugees, migrants and people of colour”, MPs were warned this week.

Labour’s Nadia Whittome, who made the claim, argued that the bill’s severity “cannot be overstated”, adding, it risks “sending people to their deaths”.

The bill, which is being debated in the House of Lords, proposes changes to the UK asylum system that will disproportionately affect the most vulnerable LGBTQ+ asylum seekers and refugees.

One of these measures is the increased burden of proof for asylum application. Under current UK law, people seeking asylum must provide evidence to Home Office officials of a characteristic for which they might face persecution in their country of origin. For LGBTQ+ people fleeing homophobic or transphobic violence, this means ‘proving’ their sexuality or gender identity.

Speaking to MPs on Wednesday, Labour’s Olivia Blake explained how LGBTQ+ asylum seekers already face a tremendous burden of proof, reflective of a “culture of disbelief” and a “wider hostile environment” for refugees and asylum seekers in the UK.

Under the proposed new measures brought by the government, evidence produced after a fixed date can also be given minimal weight, Blake added. She said this will have a “devastating impact” on the most vulnerable LGBTQ+ people – who may already find it difficult to collect evidence.

Blake also fears for LGBTQ+ people living in countries where being gay is punishable by imprisonment or death, adding: “What will you say when you sit down with the Home officials and they ask you to produce… the same evidence you’ve been trying to erase your whole life?”