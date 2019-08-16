Where are women's voices in 'The Family' Netflix series?

“Look at the Mafia…The more invisible you can make your organisation, the more influence it can have”, says Doug Coe, the ‘Wizard of Oz’ of the US Christian right. It’s one of many memorable quotes in the new Netflix series The Family, about a secretive network of American religious fundamentalists.

The series, which dropped on 9 August, is based on a book by journalist Jeff Sharlet, who says it’s the story of “a fundamentally anti-democratic movement at the heart of religious conservatism in the United States”. The five-part documentary is often gripping, and disturbing.

Its insider interviews offer first-hand information about a club where strong men are worshipped as leaders that are ‘chosen’ by God. Experts explain the extent of The Family’s ‘off-the-books’ lobbying, working with US politicians as ‘ambassadors for Christ’ in a “worldwide spiritual offensive”.

The series shows how this movement obscured its central role in the annual, high-profile National Prayer Breakfast events, attended by every US president, since 1953, and how from the very beginning it built relationships with authoritarian leaders including European fascists and African dictators.

It includes extraordinary details about some of these characters and relationships, vividly captures an obsession with power and strength at the core of the movement and notes how some of its ‘friends’ more recently backed anti-LGBT campaigns in Romania and Uganda.

But this series is also remarkable for what it almost entirely excludes: the voices of women. It was so striking that we decided to keep a rough tally. By our count, a handful of white women speak for about 6% of the series’s total 245 minutes. Black and brown women: 0%. How do you investigate the influence of Christian fundamentalists if you hear almost entirely from men?