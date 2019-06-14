Who's afraid of LGBT superheroes?

The US Christian right has been busy. Over the last few months they’ve been busy in America pushing for extreme restrictions on women’s access to safe, legal abortion. Ahead of the European parliament elections last month, they were busy on this side of the Atlantic too – in March, an ultra-conservative jamboree in Verona, Italy, brought US religious and European far right activists together over juice and cookies.

LifeSiteNews – which calls itself “the #1 most-read pro-life website” – is a part of the infrastructure of this international backlash against women’s and LGBTIQ rights. It publishes articles, videos (on why, for example contraception is 'intrinsically bad'), and the views of conservative Catholic leaders. It also has its own petition platform that’s hosted dozens of drives for signatures over the last year.

We perused this petition platform so you don’t have to (you’re welcome); it offers a window into some of the targets of this backlash. Recently they’ve included the proposed ‘Equality Act’ in the US which would extend civil rights protections to LGBT people; Pope Francis, presented as a radical propagating heresies and the Vatican as captured by ‘homosexual networks’; and Disney, and LGBT superheroes.

Yes, Disney, and LGBT superheroes. “Children and teens aren't ready! And, parents of children and teens aren't ready!” screamed one of the site’s petitions in March. Addressed to Marvel Studios executives it warns them against including an ‘LGBT superhero’ in one of its films with alarmist language about children losing their ‘innocence’ and being ‘indoctrinated’ with ‘LGBT propaganda’ hidden in cartoons.

Last month, two days after the European elections, the Madrid-based ultra-conservative campaign group CitizenGo (which has close ties to the Vox far right party and also really, really likes petitions), posted a drive for signatures protesting Disney – over plans to host a Pride event at its Paris amusement park, on 1 June, and “indoctrinating children” with “the LGBT agenda”.

“According to the information available online”, warned the hysterical message:

The "Magical Pride Parade" promises a festive and unforgettable LGBT celebration featuring a unique parade celebrating diversity in all its splendor… there will be a parade, karaoke, a DJ, and other activities that are clearly not intended for a young audience. Sign this petition to ask Disney to protect children from gender ideology and cancel the gay pride parade in their park.