‘You have to be alone’: Romanian women recount traumatic COVID pregnancies

After the COVID-19 pandemic brought a new government to power in Romania, and a state of emergency that began on 23 March, the eastern European country is about to begin a gradual ‘de-confinement’ on 15 May.

Two weeks after that, Cristina Niculae, a 28-year-old woman in Bucharest, Romania’s capital, is planning to give birth to a baby girl, during a scheduled Cesarean section at a private hospital which has a baby-friendly reputation.

Niculae says she chose this hospital and birth plan after a traumatic experience delivering her first child at a public hospital five years ago. She can afford it thanks to family support programmes from the city government.

She considers herself fortunate, but it has still been a very difficult pregnancy – and despite her careful planning, the world that her daughter will be born into looks very different from the one Niculae had been preparing for.

“I'm 33 weeks pregnant and I've already missed seven check-ups since the pandemic started,” says Niculae. She has been self-isolating very strictly since March, and has only left the house once in two months, to visit a doctor, because she has been too afraid of contracting the virus.

Even if she had been willing to leave her house, most pregnancy check-ups were postponed or cancelled between late March and late April, under controversial Ministry of Health guidelines, since partially revised, that had suspended all “non-emergency” medical appointments.

Romania’s lockdown may be easing now, but 24 hours before her scheduled C-section, Niculae will be tested for the virus. Based on these results, she will either be sent to a designated COVID-19 maternity hospital, or she will spend the next four days having a C-section and then recovering with her baby.

Regardless of her test results, however, she will go to the hospital alone. “Now you're not allowed to come with a spouse, or anyone else. You just have to be alone in this,” Niculae explains. This part of the government’s guidelines has not been revised: partners are banned from hospitals.

“A very dangerous situation”

Cristina Niculae is one of thousands of women in Romania whose pregnancies have been affected by COVID-19 and the Ministry of Health’s guidelines, a number of which contravene the World Health Organisation’s advice on childbirth during the pandemic, which was also issued in March.

Women with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases were also separated from their newborn babies until they had two consecutive negative coronavirus tests, a process that takes weeks. In addition, they were not allowed to breastfeed as their breast milk was classified as “waste”.

After maternal health and women’s rights groups protested, the government sent revised guidelines to regional public health offices on 27 April. Under these revisions, prenatal check-ups and abortions were classified as “essential” appointments that should not be postponed or cancelled.

But the guidelines still separate women from newborns, and ban companions from accompanying women to hospitals, or visiting them after births.