openDemocracy reporter Adam Bychawski won a High Commendation in the Political Journalist of the Year category at last night’s Press Awards ceremony in London.

He had been shortlisted with six other journalists – every one of whom holds a senior position at a British national newspaper.

Adam won recognition for stories that set out to answer two questions: who is funding climate denial in the UK and what impact is that money having?

In giving him the High Commendation, the judges placed Adam’s work above that of Anna Isaac of The Independent, Gabriel Pogrund of The Sunday Times, Glen Owen of The Mail on Sunday, Harry Cole, The Sun's political editor, and Marina Hyde of The Guardian.

The Political Journalist of the Year was judged to be Pippa Crerar for her work on the Daily Mirror.

Adam worked tirelessly to unmask the shadowy donors channelling money into some of the UK’s most influential climate sceptics – many of which have links to the government.

He believed the public needed to know who is funding these groups, and his painstaking investigations have cast doubt on claims that they do not take money from fossil fuel interests.

Indra Warnes, openDemocracy news editor, said: “This would be a proud moment for any journalist. But for a journalist still in the early years of his career, like Adam, it’s an astounding success, and properly recognises the tenacity, initiative and flair he brings to his work.

“We are so proud of Adam and pleased that his fight for transparency in public life has been recognised by the Press Awards. With the government increasingly trying to operate under a veil of secrecy, it’s more important than ever that journalists like Adam – and news outlets like openDemocracy – work to uncover the truth. I look forward to seeing what he finds out next!”