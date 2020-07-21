The sky delivered a bewildering blue

day after day. The blossom frothed too soon.

We woke in the small hours – startled –

as if we’d dreamed we were lying in crosshairs,

as if now nothing could be taken as read.

Overnight the old had vanished,

the furniture of home been rearranged.

Predators sold off their holdings in airlines.

Biopharmaceuticals with beautiful names

made landfall. Only the early birds

cottoned on to the cashing out, the cashing in.

From inside our structures of feeling

we listened to neighbours, the sirens,

the squeal of a gate, the binmen working

their way down the street, the empty playground.

We learned to re-learn minutes and distances.

There grew an unspoken understanding

that we were losing more than we could see

going. Then from our seats in the theatre

of numbers, we watched the tragic drama

of eugenics play out in graphs. Confusions

were seeded, privacies filched. Exhaustion

settled like dust on the kind. We noticed

the encouragements to dislike China

become more cheerfully insistent.

The swifts screamed in. New leaves fluttered

in the only crowds. The first rose was ahead

of itself but we the people lagged behind

while the frail died in thousands. People wed

to the idea they could still take advantage

of the passing hours to better themselves

merely followed the lead of their leaders,

whose barefaced intent was to steal a march.

All that was metaphor returned to the body.

Permissions were given. Parties broke out.

The street found itself applauding the dead.

Then the costs were too great to be counted.

Steadfast gatherers of facts lost their minds,

scientists the prize of their innocence;

the troubled exchanged their messages like birds,

at dawn. We flocked to the sea. Impunity smirked

at the podium, on the record, in uniform,

on camera, in front of the skull and crossed bones.

News of the decomps was allowed to seep out.

The borders were closed to shore up the fears.

Payrolls were purged, bullies fully insured.

We reeled through June. The roses exploded.





This piece was first published in the July Splinters column.