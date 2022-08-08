A fundamentalist Christian Right organisation “preyed on” the family of tragic Archie Battersbee to whitewash its reputation for opposing equal rights and abortion while providing advice that was not fit for purpose, legal and medical experts have claimed.

Archie died on Saturday when his life support was switched off, following a weeks-long battle between his family and medics who believed he was very likely brain-dead and had no prospect of recovery.

The lawyers representing the Battersbee family came from the Christian Legal Centre, the legal arm of evangelical campaign group Christian Concern. The Christian Legal Centre says it works with clients “taking a stand for Jesus”; its recent cases include a magistrate who opposed gay couples adopting children and a couple who took legal action when their child was “confused” about another child wearing a dress.

“The concerning thing is that the advice that the families may be given may not be accurate,” Dominic Wilkinson, professor of medical ethics at the University of Oxford, told openDemocracy. “I am not sure that the Christian Legal Centre will have given [Archie’s parents] a fair assessment of their chances.”

Neena Modi, professor of neonatal medicine at Imperial College London, told openDemocracy that the Christian Legal Centre and Christian Concern “prey upon the most vulnerable”. The organisations have been approached for comment.

“These third parties coming in are behaving appallingly, reprehensibly, unethically, and very damagingly,” she said. “They add to the grief and distress of families because they try and break down the trust that should exist between the medical team and the family – and which usually does exist.”

Christian Concern has lobbied against abortion laws and LGBTQ+ rights. It is involved with “gay cure” events, and recently intensified calls to “protect children” from “the trans agenda”.