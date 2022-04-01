Home

Quiz: Are you being taken for an April Fool?

Test your knowledge of these terrible decisions with our news quiz...

Alastair Tibbitt
1 April 2022, 1.13pm
Is everyday April Fool's Day in the UK?
|
Pixelshot/Canva stock photo

It's April Fools Day, and the internet is full of possibly-fake news and potentially terrible gags.

A good time to take a look back at the last few months and remind ourselves of some of the shockingly true stories that our team of journalists at openDemocracy has uncovered in recent months.

Once you've completed the quiz, let us know how you got on by sharing your score with us on social media.

And if you find it a bit tricky - why not sign-up for our free daily email so we can keep you in the loop?

