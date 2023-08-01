Organisers said their ability to mobilise so quickly to oppose the plans was down to grassroots activism.
“I had people messaging me saying, ‘What are we going to do?’ as soon as we heard the news,” said Jennifer Laws, north-east campaigns manager at Asylum Matters.
“We only had [the petition] up for a few days, but hundreds of people signed it. [Teessiders] understood that these things are floating prisons… and they don’t want people to be treated in that way in their communities,” she said.
Satti Collins, the chair of Tees Valley of Sanctuary, a charity that aims to “build a more welcoming UK for people forced to flee their homes”, said the campaign’s success was partly down to years of community outreach.
“It’s just letting people know little by little what it means to be an asylum seeker and what these people have been through. We’re getting people to think and challenge the stereotypes,” she said.
The campaign in Teesside followed similar action by locals in Liverpool to oppose the Home Office’s plans for a barge in Birkenhead port.
In June, a protest took place outside a hotel in Liverpool where Peel Ports, the company that manages the port, was holding a meeting.
Julia Savage, Asylum Matters’s north-west regional campaigns manager, said that although the protest was relatively small, it garnered a lot of support.
“When people stopped to talk to us they were horrified by the government’s plans,” she said.
Days later, Peel Ports released a statement ruling out hosting the barge saying that there was “no conceivable scenario where the local agencies are going to be able to provide the necessary support to make this solution work”.
The Home Office did not respond to questions about whether it would consult locals before proposing locations for its barges in the future. Ministers this week admitted that plans to move 500 asylum seekers onto a barge moored in Portland, Dorset, have been delayed by safety checks.
