In short, the UK is in trouble. Voters have backed an independence referendum in Scotland and a Northern Irish party seeking Irish reunification. But you would never know it if you listened to debate and discussion at Westminster.

This failure to grasp the fast-changing nature of the UK is part of a broader pattern of seeking to understand the UK through the limited prism of Westminster politics. All too often, the UK is treated as a single entity with a one-size-fits-all political environment, rather than a complex multi-national entity. This is leading to an unravelling.

‘Too difficult’ to understand

One of the greatest frustrations of my pro-union friends and colleagues is the absence in government of people who really value and understand the union. This is especially the case among senior Conservatives, who repeatedly need reminding of the complex, asymmetrically devolved nature of the state they govern.

Ahead of the 2019 general election, the party was quite prepared to sacrifice Scottish Conservative MPs to win seats in England’s ‘Red Wall’, despite knowing the strain this would put on the union. Similarly, legislation is proposed without recognising its impact on the devolved settlements and meetings with devolved ministers are even forgotten.

The Labour Party, too, appears unwilling to take the reform of the UK seriously, lest it be accused of being in cahoots with the Scottish nationals. Attacking the SNP might provide short-term political gain in England but has consequences for the long-term viability of the UK. The party remains popular, and a succession of polls has shown that two-thirds of Scotland’s under-55s back independence. People of working age no longer identify with the state for which they carry a passport.

The running sore of Brexit brings these differences to the fore. That decision went against the wishes of two out of four of the constituent parts of the UK, Scotland and Northern Ireland, which are now among those suffering most from its consequences.

Leaving the EU, coupled with the failure to reform UK institutions to recognise devolution, means that for many, any talk of a partnership of the UK nations is very hollow. There is even a question as to whether devolution can be respected at all in post-Brexit Britain, given the centrality of Westminster parliamentary sovereignty to the project. The UK remains one of the most centralised states in Europe, both in terms of its institutions and attitudes.