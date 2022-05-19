A message to the ILO from the world's working children

We, as the International Movements of Working Children, demand that all Conventions, Laws, Policies, Guidelines and Programs aimed at guaranteeing the Rights of working children and adolescents worldwide and in our countries, be empathic and sensitive to our various realities. We have the right to be heard and attended to in all matters that affect our lives. Like all children and adolescents, we are citizens today.

The members of our movement include children and adolescents (up to 18 years old) who live in rural and urban areas, we are engaged in occupations or hope to engage in safe and non-hazardous occupations throughout the world. Where state systems and processes have failed us, our work has given us the opportunity to try to lead our lives with dignity, provide for our families and, for many of us, pursue our personal goals such as education etc. We oppose the blind stances that are too often taken by governments and policy-making and enforcement agencies, which unilaterally oppose child and adolescent work without engaging with us and without understanding or addressing our realities, situations, needs and aspirations.

While we are against all forms of exploitation, including unsafe and hazardous labour, human trafficking, bonded labour etc., we also value safe and non-hazardous work. Therefore, we demand that secure work options, earn and learn education opportunities, skills-based training and other enabling opportunities should be part of the global policy demands that inform the actions of national governments. Furthermore, we affirm that in all situations children must be supported to make informed decisions that determine their well-being, including whether or not they choose to do safe work.

We condemn all wars and aggressions in the world, as they continue to victimize children and adolescents. The COVID 19 pandemic has pushed many of us into new struggles. In these situations, with governments and international organizations that do not recognize our realities and needs, working children and adolescents have been pushed into greater exploitation and invisibility.

We oppose the increasing capitalist measures by governments around the world that are plunging our countries into poverty by privatising/ reducing spending on basic services such as health care, education, child and youth development, etc. These policies, measures and decisions push children and their communities over the edge and perpetuate the exploitative child labour.