Are adults willing to listen to children on child labour?

Protect us from labour exploitation, harsh conditions, and risks, and allow children to do suitable and dignified work

Many CACs called for protection from labour exploitation and harsh conditions of work. Some emphasised the need for dignified and suitable work. Children do not want to do work that is too heavy or harmful, and they do not want to work in harsh or risky conditions. They do not want to be exploited by working long hours or by being underpaid. Yet all of this frequently happens. In some countries, boys face increased risks of heavy work, and girls face increased risks of doing unpaid household work for long hours.

However, many working children emphasised that they do not want to stop all forms of work. CAC members from different regions explained that they want to do work that is suitable to their age and capacity in order to contribute to their families, to learn skills, to earn money, and to solve problems. Children described how they are proud to help their families, and they want their work to be valued. CACs that are part of organised movements in Latin America especially emphasised the value of dignified work.

Address poverty; provide decent jobs for our parents; and ensure that basic needs are met

The children participating in the CACs underlined the structural issues that deprive children of decent food, healthcare, and education. They listed household poverty and violence in schools, households, and workplaces as push factors for children to drop out of school, to engage in work, and to migrate.

In each region, children described how the lack of decent jobs for parents and caregivers in rural, remote, and urban settings prevents their caregivers from earning sufficient wages to meet their family members’ basic needs. Children discussed the need to address poverty through a multi-pronged approach that ensures access to livelihood programmes, decent housing, land rights, improved quality education, and access to clean drinking water and sanitation.

These issues have all become more acute with the Covid-19 pandemic and the confinement measures that have gone along with it. Families have experienced heightened job loss, reduced income, and food insecurity. In response, working children have amplified their call for decent livelihoods and income for family members, as well as food security schemes.