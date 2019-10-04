Basic income denied in Ontario

Beyond Trafficking and Slavery: You were, for a short time, a recipient of a basic income in Canada. What was the program you were part of?

Jessie Golem: In 2017, the Ontario provincial government under the Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne introduced a three-year basic income pilot. They chose 4,500 people in four cities in Ontario, all of whom were making under C$30,000 a year, to receive an unconditional guaranteed basic income. The size of the income was put on a sliding scale. You could receive up to C$1,400 a month, but if you were working then it was reduced by 50 cents to the dollar. Because I was working, I received about C$700 a month.

What did receiving a basic income change for you, for good or ill?

It changed a lot for me in really tremendously good ways. Before I was on basic income, I was working four jobs and they were all contract work. I was living right in the middle of the gig economy and that was my entire life. I would be up in the morning and wouldn't get home until late at night. I was trying to build my business as a freelance photographer but was really struggling to do so. I just didn't have the time to put into my photography because I was so busy working.

Receiving a basic income gave me that time. I was able to reduce my hours and focus on my photography business, certain that my rent would always be covered every month. I saw my photography business grow. I was actually making more money than I was before because I wasn't locked into those low-end jobs. I was booking more clients, building my business, doing photo shoots, and just seeing everything grow in positive ways toward the things that I really wanted to do with my life.