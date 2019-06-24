It’s time for the anti-trafficking sector to stand up for decriminalisaton of sex work

Harming sex workers to help them

After taking these conclusions to heart, we must also ask whether sex buyer laws increase harm to sex workers and, indeed, the potential risk of human trafficking. The idea that we would support an approach because we think it helps trafficking victims yet ignore the fact that it harms other marginalised women – and may even drive trafficking after implementation – is plainly problematic.

The evidence on this is extremely clear. Research into the impact of sex buyer laws on Norway, Ireland, and France can make for painful reading. Clients demand lower prices in exchange for their increased criminal risk, leading to a decrease in sex workers’ earnings and increased poverty. Poverty is a well-recognised risk factor in becoming trafficked. Clients also use their increased bargaining power to ask for acts which workers do not wish to provide, such as sex without a condom, raising the risk of STIs and HIV. Violence against sex workers also increases. Finally, sex workers are less likely to report crimes against them (including being exploited by third parties, e.g. managers or traffickers) under the buyer law because the police have been found to watch their working premises in order to arrest clients in future, removing their livelihoods and criminalising them by proxy.

The UN Trafficking Protocol defined human trafficking and includes as one of the ‘means’ by which a person may be trafficked ‘the abuse of a position of vulnerability’. This makes buyer laws a very real problem for the anti-trafficking sector. If you make it harder for women to earn their living and therefore make them more vulnerable, you push them towards more exploitative employers. You may indeed directly push them into becoming one of those trafficking victims you’re seeking to protect.

So instead of creating more violence, risk and, potentially, trafficking, we need to stop pitching anti-trafficking work against sex workers and instead work in partnership with them. This is familiar territory from other sectors: who is best placed to ‘spot the signs’ of a victim? The people working side by side with them. The former national police chiefs council lead on prostitution and sex work recognised this when she provided evidence to the Home Affairs Select Committee in 2016, stating the necessity of police working more closely with sex workers in order to gain better intelligence on trafficking. This cannot happen without the full decriminalisation of sex work. This is possible, and it would also enable sex workers to improve their working conditions on their own terms: in 2014, a sex worker in New Zealand, which has decriminalisation for non-migrant workers, won damages for sexual harassment against her brothel owner at an employment tribunal. Such a case would be unheard of in the United Kingdom.

Proponents of sex buyer laws portray sex work as inherently violent and an obstacle to gender equality. They see sex buyer laws as a way to overcome the patriarchal commodification of women’s bodies. While there may be truth within all three of those points, we don’t solve this by creating even more violence and risk for women. No anti-trafficking activist should be comfortable with creating collateral damage. Luckily, once one stops concentrating on criminalisation, one finds that there are many more levers available to us for creating positive change within the sex industry and for women’s choices in general. These include improving welfare provision, allowing asylum seekers to work, repealing the ‘illegal working’ offence which pushes undocumented people into the grey economy, and so on.

Proponents of sex buyer laws are currently gearing up in England and Wales to push for the introduction of this harmful policy, as evident in last week’s parliamentary debate. In response, the anti-trafficking sector has a duty to come together and have tough conversations. We must be vigilant of how anti-trafficking rhetoric is deployed and stand with all women who need improvements to their freedoms, livelihood options and wellbeing. She may be a mother turning tricks because her Universal Credit hasn’t come through, a student paying her way through university by escorting, or an asylum seeker selling sexual services in pubs because government policies prevent her from working. It may also be a woman trafficked and forced into sex work who needs rescue and support. Whatever our instincts tell us, we need to establish one clear principle: the UK anti-trafficking sector cannot support an approach which accepts throwing other marginalised women to the dogs in order to save trafficking victims.