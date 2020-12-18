Listen to the experts! Domestic workers fight tied visas in the United Kingdom

For the last two years I have joined migrant domestic workers at protests, meetings, community gatherings, and karaoke bars to learn about the everyday realities of working in private houses, far from home. As part of my research, workers such as Sara and Rose have collaborated on editing soundwalks that take listeners to places where they can hear workers’ own voices through their headphones. Their stories complicate the simplistic narratives of victimhood and vulnerability which are too often applied to domestic workers. Accounts of abuse and escape are paired with sharp critique of immigration law and labour export policy. Vivid memories of loved ones sit alongside discussions of faith, music, and sexuality.

This range underscores the need for a more nuanced perspective, where migrant domestic workers appear – first and foremost – as experts who negotiate, defy, and survive the conditions of migration and undervalued labour. Their expertise is expressed both through everyday acts like Sara’s croissants and organised activism on an international scale. Domestic work involves far more than unfair relationships between cruel employers and vulnerable workers. One of the most pressing problems domestic workers highlight is the role of governments in stacking the deck against them.

Governments lay the groundwork for abuse

In the United Kingdom, the grassroots organisation The Voice of Domestic Workers is currently coordinating a campaign to overturn the tied visa system introduced by the Conservative government in 2012. Like kafala, this system links workers’ immigration status to particular employers in what has been described as a “chattel visa”. It makes it next to impossible for workers to demand fair treatment without risking their migration status. In a petition and briefing to the UK parliament, campaigners argue that the UK will have failed to live up to its high-profile commitments to end modern slavery unless there is a return to the pre-2012 visa.

The negative consequences of the 2012 change to visa rules were entirely predictable. When workers can’t change employers legally they are left at the mercy of their current employer. More than half of domestic workers in the UK experience verbal, physical, or sexual abuse, with many more working overtime for far less than the minimum wage. Those who attempt to escape these conditions are caught within the inequities of the immigration system.

This is captured in Amara’s soundwalk we are workers. She took me to Piccadilly Circus to record it, where she slept rough after she escaped abusive employers and found herself homeless and undocumented in London. “I thought I was finally free when I managed to escape,” she said. But then she waited for almost three years before the UK Home Office acknowledged her as a ‘victim of trafficking’ and granted her temporary leave to remain. During that time she had no right to work and received just £5 per day allowance – not enough to survive in London, let alone to help support her three children in the Philippines.