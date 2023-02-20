You’d be forgiven for thinking that engaging survivors of trafficking around matters that concern them is standard practice. After all, as one north African writer put it, policies and programmes should not be "what we think [survivors] need but what [survivors] know they need''. But it’s not as common as you might hope.

We at Azadi Kenya, a survivor-led organisation that provides long-term support and capacity development for survivors of trafficking, recently worked with the University of Liverpool to assess the nature and effectiveness of survivor engagement in anti-trafficking. We see this as essential work, as only by understanding current engagement can we ensure that new policies and programmes are in sync with the evolving needs of survivors.

Unfortunately, we found many hindrances to the full and meaningful engagement of survivors. We would like to walk you through a few of them now.

Constraining time

Time-delimited projects and funding require implementers to be efficient. One perception we encountered among groups working in this area was that survivor engagement slows down work. There was a belief that survivors often lack the necessary skills while also needing extra care. The fear accompanying this perception was that accommodating both uses up valuable time.

As one migration consultant working for a major international organisation explained, the ‘help me help you approach’ elongated the process and made it difficult to follow timelines. It also risked retraumatising survivors, which could lengthen the process even further.

We acknowledge that lived experience impacts survivors differently, and triggers can be random and unprecedented. But to not engage with them means viewing survivors as without agency, merit, and capacity. That is a major problem.