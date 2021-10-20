My childhood as a child worker in Malawi

There are many versions of this story. In some schools it might be the absence of potable water or toilets that prompts kids to do something other than show up for class. In others, it might be an uncomfortable classroom where everyone must sit on an uneven, worn out floor. Some issues are common to all schools, while certain locations have additional hurdles to overcome. But the lesson is that school attendance can be unattractive for many reasons. Project funders, designers and implementers must adapt to and address the problems found on the ground, even when they don’t conform to expectations, if they want to change anything.

Perhaps the greatest reason of all why school must sometimes take a back seat is poverty. It was certainly the main push factor in my case, and the same is likely true for many other resource-poor households. For children in excruciating poverty now, education is also, without opportunities for paid work, usually a far-fetched dream. I would never have met my needs and gained my education if both Mozambique and Malawi were strict on banning children from having paid work in agriculture.

Necessary, but not necessarily easy

It is a fact that many children are abused in the course of working to support their families. When a family is in poverty, the community and the family expect children to contribute to the family’s basic needs, including food, through their work. Children who do so are highly respected by both. Unfortunately, the same can’t always be said about the employers. During my time as a young migrant worker, I heard many stories of child workers who had suffered at the hands of the families employing them. Some had even refused to pay the children after a full season working in their fields. These are the kinds of vulnerabilities working children face, and it should be the interest of every stakeholder to ensure that working children are protected against them.

I am of the view that the international organisations and donors funding child labour programmes should have flexible funding conditions that empower local staff to involve communities at every stage of the project: from conceptualisation and design straight through to implementation and review. This would require them to accept that programmes around child work wouldn’t necessarily try to eliminate it. That would be a challenge for them. But doing so would ultimately save funds and make programmes far more impactful in communities because they would tackle the root causes of children’s vulnerabilities rather than fiddle with surface-level issues.

As we reflect on the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, we should appreciate the fact that children around the world are faced with complex and unique human rights challenges that require specific, well-thought-out interventions. These interventions should be centred on empowering children and their families. The National Action Plan on child labour elimination in Malawi, introduced in 2009 and supported by the International Labour Organization, is, I believe, an approach that empowers working children rather than withdraws them from work without providing them with alternatives. Under what is known as the SNAP programme, working children, including girls employed as household help, are enrolled on a part-time basis in skills development centres. There they acquire ­­­­skills such as tailoring, brick laying, welding and carpentry, which will empower them for decent employment without being asked to give up today’s income in exchange.

Conclusion

Children in resource poor countries face numerous challenges that may hinder their growth and development. Exploitative work is certainly one of them. But responses to these challenges should focus on factors that lead children to work and empower working children so that they can earn a living in safe environments. I believe that focusing on household and community push factors is as good as strengthening institutions in the fight against the abuse of working children. This requires funders and international organisations from the Global North to understand the prevailing context in which programmes are implemented, to be flexible, and to incorporate ideas and suggestions from the communities in which they seek to intervene. It is possible to create safe environment for working children.