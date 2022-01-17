Pakistan’s wage struggle shows the fragility of progress in the global garment industry

Sindh is one of Pakistan’s two main garment-producing hubs, second only to the Punjab region. The textile and apparel industry is the second largest employer in Pakistan and comprises 60% of all exports. But despite its importance to the economy, wages in the province have historically been at poverty levels. This, combined with high inflation in recent years, rising to 12.3% in December 2021, and significant challenges arising from Covid-19, including unpaid wages, has left many workers unable to afford the basic necessities of life (including food and rent).

In an industry built on exploitation, the announcement of a significant wage increase in response to workers’ struggle represented hope, not just for the workers of Sindh, but for garment workers everywhere. It was recognition that the industry norm is unsustainable, a fact not altered by brands’ over-use of the word ‘sustainable’ in efforts to sell more clothes. And if the Sindh Supreme Court ultimately comes down on the side of the factory owners, it will remain so.

A pattern of wage theft

The situation in Sindh is part of a pattern of brand inaction, and there are clear parallels between this and the mass wage theft taking place in Karnataka, India. Following a state-ordered minimum wage increase in April 2020, more than 400,000 garment workers still haven’t been paid the legal minimum wage and are now owed more than €49 million. Multi-billion dollar brands sourcing from Karnataka like Nike, H&M, C&A, Zara and Tesco – many of which also source from Sindh – have done little to stop this monumental wage theft from happening in their supply chains. Despite a ruling from the Karnataka High Court in September 2020 that the minimum wage, including all arrears, should be paid to workers, most have still not received the money owed. Karnataka workers tell of deprivation and desperation, with one woman worker explaining: “if we had got the wage increase, we could have at least eaten vegetables a few times a month. Instead, I have only fed my family rice and chutney.” Such stories are easily found among the workers in Sindh as well.

Workers have limited recourse to justice in the face of mass wage theft. In the case of Sindh, the Supreme Court have issued an interim ruling in December stating that the workers should be paid the arrears owed to them. As the court deliberates on its final judgement, it has faced undue pressure from suppliers who have threatened to pull production from the province and relocate to areas where wages are lower should the ruling not land in their favour. This would leave potentially hundreds of thousands of workers unemployed, with little to no savings to fall back on and no reliable safety net in the form of adequate social protections. In Karnataka, meanwhile, the High Court ruling has thus far failed to change factory owners’ behaviour, who continue to appeal their decision. And, in both cases, those with the power to turn this around have stayed conspicuously silent.

Brands’ smoke and mirrors

Brands bear a substantial amount of responsibility for why supplier factories feel unable to shoulder higher labour costs, yet they have failed to step up to remediate the wrongs caused largely in response to their business practices. In Karnataka, brands issued toothless statements calling for their suppliers to adhere to the legal minimum wage. In Sindh, brands have hardly spoken out at all.

In a continuous display of smoke and mirrors, brands spend huge amounts on PR to protect their reputations and paint themselves in a positive light. They relabel clothing lines as ‘conscious’ and ‘ethical’, yet they avoid addressing one of the least ethical aspects of their business model: poverty pay. They don’t engage in meaningful negotiations directly with trade unions and workers about their demands, without which it becomes impossible to embed real and lasting change. And they fail to even acknowledge their own role in creating this situation, refusing to overhaul purchasing practices which pit suppliers against each other and push production costs ever lower.