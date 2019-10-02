The radical combination of degrowth and basic income

Beyond Trafficking and Slavery: What is degrowth?

Gabriela Cabaña: Degrowth is a critique of our current obsession with economic growth. Whether we admit it or not, most of the policies in both rich and less rich countries seek to increase our wealth in terms of currency and in terms of monetary value. That has many negative consequences. At the ecological level, for instance, it means destroying our ecosystems for the sake of continuing to grow. It also transforms people into means for the economy. Only those people who contribute to GDP growth are taken care of or are allowed to live well, and all the other things that people might find meaningful are made invisible.

Degrowth argues for stopping this eternal growth. It pushes instead for a sustainable degrowth that would reduce our ecological footprint and put care for people at the heart of policy. It’s more democratic and more fair. It would also improve everyone’s quality of life by giving them more time for leisure and lessening their obsession with waged work and consumerism, which wastes society’s resources on things that we don't really need.

Tactically speaking, how do people think sustainable degrowth could look, and how does basic income fits into the framework of degrowth thinking?

Most of the world’s political and economic effort over the past 50 years has gone to creating a massively intricate network of trade in goods. We have built our economies around this. As a result countries in the Global North can have bananas and mangoes all year round, while other countries – like my home country of Chile – have become heavily dependent on the export of food. This co-dependency is detrimental to both our environment and our economies.

Sustainable degrowth would start to dismantle these dependencies on things from elsewhere. It would reduce this massive trade, which comes with a huge ecological footprint, and focus on more localised production and consumption. It would create a simpler, more local model of economy that ensures there is enough to go around without putting the right of some to accumulate at the centre. Degrowth, done right, would be a radically local and horizontal process.