In search of a sane economy

The other dimension is related to the common charge that basic income is hostile to participation in the labour market because it's obligation free. The theory is that basic income would thus hinder a major mechanism for community formation, namely working with others.

I'm not among those who say that we are going towards a work free society, but I do see the potential for an increasing number of people to be excluded from the labour market in the future. The combination of globalisation and technical change generates a polarisation in earning power. As a result, an ever-increasing part of the population is at risk of falling under the threshold of poverty.

Basic income is a way of addressing these trends. It introduces an income floor. This can then be combined with income from work, or used to make combining employment with training and education much easier. This latter aspect is what will enable them to keep contributing to society in the form of paid work.

Basic income shouldn’t be seen as an alternative to the right to work. Basic income as opposed to means-tested schemes is a way of helping everyone to access meaningful work, and to participate in collective paid activities throughout their lives as long and as much as they wish.

You've written a great deal about the potential of an unconditional basic income for advancing freedom. Where do you think it could make the most change?

Basic income as commonly defined is unconditional in several distinct senses.

First, it is given in cash rather than in the form of food stamps, or free housing, etc. That's already one way in which you could say basic income is freedom-friendly. It says that the people, and not bureaucrats, are best qualified to decide what is better for them. If you give cash to people they'll decide what the best use of it is. That's one.

Second, basic income is strictly individual. No one needs to come and check with whom you live in order to determine whether you are entitled to a basic income or not.

Third, it’s universal. You get it whether you are rich or poor. That's also enhances freedom, because it means that if you get a job you don't lose the basic income. What frequently happens is that people are offered a job that pays somewhat better than their benefits, but they don’t dare take it because it will mean losing the benefits. That might seem strange, but remember that benefits are more stable sources of income than many jobs. If they end their benefits to take a job and then are sacked, they have a problem. Basic income is given irrespective of your income or employment status and so it won’t constrain choices in this way.

Fourth, it's not restricted to people who are willing and able to work. It's obligation free. If you give up your job because you think it is a lousy job, or because you are treated badly by your boss, you remain entitled to it. No administration can oblige you to take on a job if you don't want to take that job.

The combination of all these features means that basic income is more than a way of acquiring some purchasing power. It’s a way of empowering people, of enabling them to choose from among a wide range of options that otherwise would not be available to them.