Selling sex amidst the Philippine drug war

Under the war on drugs, which has seen the police exert greater power and control over civilians, sex workers are more precarious than ever. The perception that drug use is widespread among sex workers is easily weaponised against them. Many of the 50 sex workers I interviewed had police officers threaten to plant drugs on them if they did not pay bribes or give in to sexual demands. Gina, for example, was taken to a precinct, where her phone was confiscated and she was threatened with false drug charges. She was made to dance for the police officers and then taken by one of them to the toilet where he raped her. “I couldn’t defend myself”, she said. “Nobody cares about poor drug addicts dying. They care even less about poor supposedly drug-addicted prostitutes!” Many also lamented the loss of clients and income. Regular clients are staying away from the bars and brothels, where anti-drug raids frequently happen, because of the very real risk of getting shot or extorted if found there. Unsurprisingly, their clients who are also police officers are still around.

Weaponised stigmatisation

It is painfully predictable how a violent war on drugs and expanded police powers can wreak havoc on already stigmatised communities. “Sex workers are easily seen as prime suspects”, said one leader of the Philippine Sex Workers Collective. “Not just as users, but as people who work with drug dealers. This is not hard to believe for the police and the public. If they think it is easy for you to sell your body, then why not drugs?”. Sex workers have also been found among the victims of extra-judicial killings, however little noise is made about such discoveries. “Their fellow sex workers are too scared to challenge the police”, another leader at the collective said, and victims’ families do not pursue the case because they don’t want it publicised that their child was a sex worker.

Many of my interviewees cope by paying higher bribes. Rosa personally delivers her bribe money to the police station every week to avoid the risk of harassment. They also attempt to be less visible when soliciting clients, even though this reduces their earnings and forces them to operate in less secure areas. Several who used to operate independently are increasingly relying on third parties who offer protection based on links with the police.

Some sex workers say they are less likely to disclose their status as drug users to state health care providers for fear of their private information being transmitted to the police. A few who are HIV positive have been forced to disclose their status to police officers for fear of being killed if they fail mandatory drug tests because of the substances in their HIV medication.

Not only has the war on drugs hurt existing sex workers or made it harder for them to exit, it has also pushed women into sex work. Five sex workers I interviewed lost their partners to extra-judicial killings. “The police raided our house and demanded that we produce names of drug sellers, but we didn't know anyone”, Rita said. “I was jailed for six months while pregnant and they took my husband back to our house and killed him there.” Rita is one of two who began selling sex after their partners were killed in order to support their children. The other three had to engage in sex work more frequently after their partners’ deaths.

Since 2016, the collective has shifted their strategy from broader rights advocacy to one of basic survival and providing basic support to sex workers at risk of violence or HIV. These stories highlight the hidden costs of the war on drugs and expose the power that the police hold over sex workers in the Philippines. They also underscore the need for sex workers to play a central role in crafting policies that affect their lives.

A longer version of this article was first published in Anti-Trafficking Review, issue 12.