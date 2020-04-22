Sex workers’ response to the pandemic proves they aren’t society’s victims

Countries around the world have imposed lockdowns or severely limited movement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rules vary by country and sometimes from city to city, yet one thing is clear: the streets are empty and police are everywhere. For many their presence represents protection and security, but for marginalised communities this has not been the case historically and it is not necessarily the case now.

Since the beginning of the crisis in Europe we have been told by authorities, the media, and pretty much everyone else to stay home. Social media profiles with hashtags like #StayTheFuckHome have become akin to a badge of honour. Add to those the wartime metaphors politicians are using and the message crystal clear: our grandfathers saved our homelands by going to war, now we can save them by staying indoors. If we are good, law-abiding citizens we can curb the spread of the virus and save lives. If we flaunt the rules people will die.

For those who belong to traditional family structures and/or have a steady income, obeying the quarantine means having to work from home, keeping up with chores, taking care of children, and perhaps organising care for elderly family members. It also means missing out on classes and social activities, enduring the stress of remaining indoors, and postponing that much needed vacation. Single parents and those living day by day, meanwhile, are still to an extent protected by social welfare systems – things may be more complicated but for most they are probably still bearable. It’s hardly ideal for either camp, but for those inside the social safety net or the regulated economy #StayTheFuckHome probably still means staying safe at home.