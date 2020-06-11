Shutting down India’s red-light districts won’t contain coronavirus

A disturbing new study recently went viral on Indian media outlets. Authored by scientists at Harvard Medical School and Yale University, it claims that shutting down red light areas in Mumbai, New Delhi, Nagpur, Kolkata and Pune during the lockdown can reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases by 72%, and recommends keeping them closed indefinitely. One of the study’s authors, Sudhakar Nuti, later suggested that sex workers should be linked to government schemes and channelled into other occupations in order to ameliorate the effects. He seemed to see the recommendations as permanent measures to eradicate both the virus and sex work. COVID-19, he said, presents “an ideal natural opportunity to help sex workers exit their trade and find alternative livelihoods.”

While the full study has not been released yet for public review, this recommendation is based upon a flawed and dangerously simplistic understanding of where and how sex work occurs in India. With little or no consultation from sex worker collectives, activists, or academics, it recommends measures that will increase police violence and precarity for not only sex workers but millions of informal sector labourers and migrants across the country.

It is fantasy to suggest that there are clearly demarcated red-light areas of contagion that can be contained by dramatic control measures. The truth is that only a very small percentage of sex work in India work takes place in brothels. A study of 5301 sex workers across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra showed that only 24% of respondents had ever worked in a brothel. Other studies have confirmed that the vast majority of sex workers are street and home-based. Even for those who work in brothels it is rarely one or the other. Svati Shah, an anthropologist who has documented sex work in Mumbai for over a decade, found that many brothel-based sex workers have also worked on streets and at construction sites where they sometimes trade sex for the opportunity to work. They are also mobile. Most sex workers in India are either internal or foreign migrants, and as such they move frequently between different cities and their hometowns, relying on shifting networks of relatives, NGOs, state agencies, and other precarious city dwellers to keep afloat.

The study also falsely implies that business is brisk in red-light areas, so much so that it necessitates a dramatic shutdown. In cities like Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, however, brothel-based sex work has steadily dwindled since the late 1990s. This is primarily due to the rise of abolitionist anti-trafficking movements, private redevelopment interests, and police crackdowns. One study from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences found that the population of brothel-based sex workers in Kamathipura, where most of Mumbai’s brothels are located, dwindled from almost 50,000 in 1992 to about 2000 in 2010 and only 500-1000 in 2016. The researchers point out that most brothels in Kamathipura have been replaced by manufacturing units for bags, jeans dyeing, mats and cloth. Shah’s research corroborates these findings. In a similar pattern, red-light areas in Goa, Surat and Pune were all but demolished between 2000 and 2004 to reclaim space for tourism, seaside hotels, highways, storefronts, and industrial units.