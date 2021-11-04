The massage parlour as a sacred space

For those who subscribe to purity culture, the sex industry and sex workers are stumbling blocks that threaten conservative family values and ruin the sanctity of marriage. And evangelicals have found common cause with a certain strain of feminists who conflate all sex work with sex trafficking. As someone who used to work for an anti-trafficking feminist organisation during the process of leaving evangelicalism, I’ve seen how anti-sex work feminists tend to hyperfocus on women sex workers. They consider them as having internalised misogyny, while barely seeking to address the myriad of complex life and socio-economic circumstances that surround this work. And if they don’t see sex workers as traitors to the female cause, they pigeonhole them into victimhood under the assumption that no woman could truly ‘choose’ this for themselves.

Despite their different intentions and reasons for being against sex work, both evangelicals and anti-sex work feminists have arrived at the same conclusion: sex work needs to be eradicated, even if it is violent. The best way to gauge a person’s stance on sex work is to see if they support carceral solutions. Both evangelicals and sex work exclusionary feminists support the police and the carceral system to ‘rescue’ (punish) sex workers, or to arrest sex buyers, or both. Their end goal is to abolish the sex industry, and it is irrelevant to them if sex workers die in prison, or after deportation, or from the myriad pitfalls that come with economic oppression and stigma in the process. As Mandy Porter, who in 2015 was coordinator of the Faith Alliance Against Slavery and Trafficking, told Slate at the time: “FAAST and all of our partners are very intentional in that we say that all prostitution is inherently harmful. … Whether or not it’s consensual, whether or not they want to do it, if it's high-end or streetwalking, it’s harmful, and it’s not good.”

White American evangelicals have long used anti-trafficking and ‘feminism’ as cover for their attacks on the sex industry, and Asian women have been in their sights since the mid-19th century. The Page Act of 1875 banned Chinese women from entering the country on the assumption that they were likely prostitutes. Seven years later the Chinese Exclusion Act ended immigration from China entirely. Chinese sex workers were said to carry disease, and brothels in Chinatowns were singled out for immigration raids and public health controls. Meanwhile, White suffragettes like Rose Livingston and Donaldina Cameron made it their mission to ‘civilise’ Chinese ‘sex slaves’ – women whom they saw as needing rescuing in order to have their female virtues restored. These events created a pattern of policing Asian immigrants around sexuality and public health that continues today and that feeds the perception that Asian women are hypersexual beings.