It's time to get off the fence on sex workers’ rights

Financial and political constraints usually play a major role as well. Fence-sitting frequently occurs when anti-trafficking activists and organisations become worried that taking a public position on sex work would jeopardise their funding streams, alienate their supporters, and endanger their relationships with governments, corporate backers, and/or other anti-trafficking organisations.

The role of funding is hard to overstate. Organisations who secure anti-trafficking service provision contracts tend to be strongly invested in ‘playing things safe’, as taking controversial positions runs the risk of losing future funding. Some funders, such as the US government, have explicitly restricted their grants to prevent the organisations they fund from publicly supporting sex workers’ rights. Others are not quite as direct, yet there nonetheless remains an underlying subtext which means that many anti-trafficking organisations have learnt not to rock the boat on sex work. This creates a self-perpetuating logic. Fence-sitting becomes normalised once most people in the room are fence-sitters.

Many groups justify their lack of a stance by claiming that it’s simply ‘not necessary’ to take one. This is especially common amongst organisations that focus on labour exploitation in economic sectors outside sex work. The thinking is that this is simply not their fight. Yet this creates all kinds of challenges and contradictions, because the same organisations who spend their time talking about links between regulation and labour exploitation in one sector have to turn around and try to avoid talking about regulatory issues once the conversation turns to commercial sex.

This decision not to take a position also frequently includes prosecutors and front-line service providers, who regard their main job as applying laws and procedures as they are set down. Providing services and support to survivors can be demanding and delicate work, and many people who concentrate upon service provision do not regard debates over commercial sex as central to their immediate mission. While this stance may make sense at an individual level, it usually becomes harder to justify at an organisational level. Most organisational mandates are not limited to service provision, but also usually feature advocacy, policy, research and raising awareness campaigns.

Fence-sitting is only sometimes a personal decision. It is instead frequently compelled by circumstances, particularly when people occupy positions with significant institutional constraints. It is clear, for example, that United Nations agencies such as the International Labour Organisation or the International Organisation for Migration will always have a hard time getting off the fence, since they are diplomatically obliged to accommodate many competing positions. This is also true of most public servants who are tasked with implementing official policies.

Civil society voices and organisations usually have greater autonomy when it comes to policy and advocacy. This means that they have an essential role to play within the politics of fence-sitting, since their lobbying efforts – or lack thereof – will ultimately play a major role when it comes to public policy. It is also important to recognise, however, that civil society is not one thing but many things. Some organisations have more autonomy than others. It is hard to take a controversial stance if it means risking your organisational survival.

The costs of fence-sitting

The politics of fence-sitting result in all kinds of omissions and silences. The vast majority of people who work on anti-trafficking issues have personal opinions about sex workers’ rights. It is hard not to have a personal opinion on key issues when you spend your days on the front line. However, these personal opinions only occasionally translate into the public stances of their organisations.

Many people in anti-trafficking circles are socialised into silence when it comes to the decriminalisation of sex work. They write reports about trafficking for sexual exploitation that avoid taking a position on sex work regulation. They design projects on labour exploitation which do not have sex work as a case study. They attend stakeholder meetings where sex workers’ rights are raised, yet decide not to take a stand. They design campaigns and information sheets about trafficking which avoid taking a position on sex work regulation. Within their day-to-day work they internalise the non-position of their organisation, and regularly keep whatever personal opinions they have to themselves. Sex work gets placed in a very different box to other forms of labour, both mentally and politically.

These silences can be costly in both policy and political terms. It is here, we would argue, that fence-sitting has a tendency to:

Undercut the effectiveness of anti-trafficking interventions





Weaken opposition to initiatives that harm sex workers, including abolitionist campaigns sold under the guise of anti-trafficking, by creating a recipe for inaction and self-censorship





Reinforce existing barriers between commercial sex work and other forms of labour

Trying to combat human trafficking within the commercial sex sector without taking a clear position on fundamental regulatory questions around commercial sex is unlikely to be an effective strategy, yet this is ultimately what fence-sitting requires. Research into labour trafficking has demonstrated that the laws and regulations governing work, migration, wages, collective organisation, and the social safety net all have profound effects on trafficking outcomes. Changing how regulations are designed and applied can either enable or mitigate forms of vulnerability, abuse, and labour exploitation.

All of these insights apply to commercial sex and human trafficking, yet fence-sitters find it very difficult to publicly grapple with their implications. When you criminalise commercial sex between consenting adults – either partially or wholly – you place it outside the remit of public regulation. This effectively excludes sex workers from the possibility of protection, leaving them in an extremely vulnerable position. Regulations will never be a magic bullet – there will always be problems with their design and implementation – but it is hard to work through the strengths and weaknesses of different models when your position is to not have position. This is the equivalent of anti-trafficking organisations stepping into the ring with one hand voluntarily tied behind their back.

Not taking a position in support of sex workers’ rights can also have the effect of ceding political ground to prostitution abolitionists. Laws and regulations governing sex work are frequently debated in policy circles, and these debates regularly result in major reforms. Recent examples include France and Ireland, who introduced the so-called Nordic model in 2016 and 2017 respectively. These and other reforms have had huge effects upon anti-trafficking policies, yet anti-trafficking organisations who remain on the fence decline to say whether these effects are negative or positive. Prostitution abolitionists are definitely not on the fence, so when anti-trafficking organisations decide not to take a stand they enable anti-sex work campaigners to speak for the anti-trafficking field.