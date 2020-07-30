Is the UN about to change how states address trafficking in women and girls?

In March 2018, the UN committee for the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) began drafting a general recommendation on trafficking in women and girls in the context of global migration. The goal of this document is to provide clear guidance for signatories of the convention regarding their obligations under Article 6, which simply states that “States Parties shall take all appropriate measures, including legislation, to suppress all forms of traffic in women and exploitation of prostitution of women.”

The drafting process started in November 2018 with the publication of a concept note. This sets out in broad terms how the committee understands and analyses the issue of trafficking in women and girls and provides a framework for future discussions on the subject with all relevant stakeholders. The limitations in the framing of this crucial, and the concept note received detailed scrutiny both from civil society and academics.

In the intervening months, the International Women's Rights Action Watch Asia Pacific (our organisation), the Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women, and members of the Sex Workers Inclusive Feminist Alliance have been mobilising with allies in the labour rights, migrants’ rights, sex workers’ rights and women’s rights movements to ensure that the general recommendation responds to the lived realities of trafficked persons and persons adversely impacted by existing anti-trafficking laws, policies and practices.

As part of this advocacy process, we recently submitted a joint response endorsed by eighteen organisations and individuals to the call for comments on the first draft of the general recommendation (published in May 2020). The draft general recommendation covers the legal framework for protecting victims of trafficking; the root causes of trafficking; victim identification, assistance, and protection; and victims’ access to justice. However, the premise of the draft and the assumptions it replicates continue to be a cause for concern.

Beware oversimplification

The mandate of the committee requires it to focus on trafficking in women and girls, rather than trafficking in general. While it is important to draw attention to the gender dimensions of trafficking and respond to it as a manifestation of gender-based discrimination and gender-based structural inequality, the committee must guard against using analysis and language that exceptionalises, sensationalises and stigmatises women and girls impacted by trafficking. To do otherwise will result in obscuring the full scope of trafficking in persons, undermine gender-sensitive approaches to trafficking in persons, and result in under-identification of men and boys who are victims of trafficking.