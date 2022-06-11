Boris Johnson survived his no-confidence vote – just. But with over 40% of his MPs wanting him out and two difficult by-elections looming, he still has plenty of problems ahead.

His advisers will already be working on a strategy that plays to the strengths he has left. The problem is, there aren’t many.

He can no longer claim the economy is strong, and even his hard-line supporters accept that help must be offered for the millions living in poverty, or close to it. His much-lauded achievement, getting Brexit done, has been tarnished by lengthening airport queues, worsening red tape, empty supermarket shelves, and the fact that desperate asylum-seekers and migrants are still attempting the dangerous channel crossing.

Given ministers’ recent references to the government's COVID vaccination success, it increasingly looks like the prime minister hopes to rely on his handling of the pandemic to see off criticism.

But this isn’t a straight case to argue, what with all the evidence of wasted essential medical supplies, government contract cronyism, and the multi-billion-pound test and trace debacle – not to mention partygate.

Johnson is well capable of glossing over all of this, though, and it is highly likely that he will go hard on arguing that the UK has been a global leader in the whole anti-COVID fight.

His opponents will have to be ready for an onslaught of half-truths and misleading claims – but there is one element of the whole pandemic experience that cannot be disguised. This is Johnson’s Achilles heel: his performance right at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prior to COVID-19, the UK had a very good, expert-led National Biosecurity Strategy for dealing with events such as pandemics, which was published back in 2018. But when COVID hit, Johnson was asleep at the wheel for a crucial six weeks, meaning the chance to get on top of the virus was lost.

At the time, in early 2020, only a few media outlets covered this – openDemocracy being one – but plenty more has been published on it since, as well as detailed evidence submitted to select committees.