Boris Johnson’s outside earnings have now hit £5m in the six months since he left office, new figures suggest.

His latest disclosures, which came as he was grilled by MPs over ‘Partygate’, show he billed over half a million pounds from just two speeches in the last two weeks, before deductions. Johnson also earns an £84,000-a-year salary as an MP.

The outside earnings totalled £4.985m – that's over £25,000 a day since he left Downing Street.

He has also received some £1.1m in donations for his MP’s office – the bulk of it consisting of a £1m donation from Thailand-based business tycoon and Brexit Party donor Christopher Harborne. He also has £85,000-a-year’s worth of free office space and bills, all provided by Investors in Private Capital Ltd, the firm of property developer and Tory party donor Jamie Reuben.

Help us uncover the truth about Covid-19 The Covid-19 public inquiry is a historic chance to find out what really happened. Make a donation

Second, third and fourth jobs

In January, Johnson received a £2.5m advance from the Harry Walker Agency in New York for his future speaking engagements. This was after he made more than £1m for giving four speeches, booked through the agency, between October and December 2022. He also takes speaker bookings directly through his office.

Johnson’s speaking fees have seen him jetting to Lisbon, Mumbai, New Delhi, New York, Pennsylvania, Singapore and Washington DC, to speak to corporate clients. They include Brand Finance PLC, the Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers, investment bank Centerview Partners, the Hindustan Times, law firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, software giant ParallelChain Lab, Portuguese TV channel Televisão Independente, property developer Ballymore Group, Indian conglomerate the Aditya Birla Group, and Bloomberg Singapore.

The latest figures show how Johnson’s £2.5 million advance works: two speeches, each listed as involving 7 or 7.5 hours of work for preparation, travel and delivery, have each billed over £260,000; although over £180,000 for each speech has been deducted by the agency as being covered by the advance, leaving the former PM with £158,000. This suggests Johnson’s advance covers around 14 quarter-of-a–million-pound speeches, and could see over £1.1 million pounds come in on top of the advance.

He has also received £36,000 of free hospitality at UK airports, with his entourage enjoying the hospitality of either the Windsor Suite at Heathrow Airport or the Sussex Suite at Gatwick Airport at least 20 times.

In January, Johnson also reported a £510,000 advance from HarperCollins for his memoirs. Advances are usually paid in several instalments, prompting speculation that Johnson has signed a book deal that could earn him up to £6m.

An earlier £88,000 payment for a book on Shakespeare was paid by Hodder & Stoughton, reportedly part of a £500,000 advance; but several years later, the book has still not appeared. However, new figures show that last month, Johnson took a further £42,500 advance from Hodder & Stoughton, suggesting work may have resumed.

Johnson’s writings have often netted him huge sums of money. Until he became foreign secretary in 2016, Johnson was a star columnist for The Daily Telegraph – earning him £250,000 a year, which he famously described as “chicken feed” in 2009.

Last October, a month after leaving office, The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd was set up by Shelley Williams-Walker, and then taken over by Ann Sindall. Both women have been long-term Johnson aides.