Boris Johnson borrowed £52,000 for Downing Street refurb

Boris Johnson was lent £52,000 for a controversial refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, documents reveal.

The Conservative Party today admitted that the prime minister “personally settled the costs incurred by Lord Brownlow”, a party donor who helped finance the work.

Johnson’s wife, Carrie, once described the flat inherited from Theresa May as a “John Lewis furniture nightmare”.

Reports say the work was overseen by top designer Lulu Lytle, and included £840-a-roll gold wallpaper, which keeps peeling off.

The money repaid by Johnson comes on top of a £28,600 refurb bill footed by taxpayers, which included painting and sanding of his floorboards.

The Conservatives’ latest financial accounts show that after exhausting this budget, Johnson was paid a £52,802 “bridging loan” from party funds in summer 2020.

This amount was later covered by Lord Brownlow, but was not declared to the Electoral Commission. By law, all five-figure donations and loans to political parties need to be reported.