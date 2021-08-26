Boris Johnson borrowed £52,000 for Downing Street refurb

Sign our petition to put pressure on the government to tighten electoral laws and shine more light on political donations. We need to know who is giving what to our political parties.
The money repaid by Johnson comes on top of a £28,600 refurb bill footed by taxpayers, which included painting and sanding of his floorboards.
The Conservatives’ latest financial accounts show that after exhausting this budget, Johnson was paid a £52,802 “bridging loan” from party funds in summer 2020.
This amount was later covered by Lord Brownlow, but was not declared to the Electoral Commission. By law, all five-figure donations and loans to political parties need to be reported.
There is speculation that the total cost of the work could be as much as £200,000
Financial accounts now confirm that Johnson repaid the money in March, after details of the arrangement were leaked.
It is still unclear how Johnson raised the £52,802 he repaid, as his entry in the Register of Members’ Interests does not suggest any sudden cash windfall. Reports have suggested that he had been experiencing financial problems.
Questions over how the refurb was funded were first raised in March, and some details were later confirmed by the prime minister’s ethics adviser, Lord Geidt, in May. An openDemocracy report showed how the refurb’s funding had been mired in secrecy and may have breached donation rules.
There are at least seven different sets of rules that Boris Johnson, his party and his government may have broken in his £200,000 flat makeover
However, the total cost of the work has still not been confirmed, with speculation that it could be as much as £200,000. Lord Geidt’s report appeared to suggest that Lord Brownlow settled an additional invoice “directly with the supplier” last October.
Last month’s Cabinet Office accounts revealed an annual £30,000 budget for refurbs had nearly been exhausted, after £28,647 was spent with Mitie Facilities Management Limited at the request of the prime minister – which included painting and sanding of floorboards.
Lord Brownlow and the Conservative Party have declined openDemocracy’s previous requests for comment on this matter.
Elsewhere, the Conservatives have said: “All reportable donations to the Conservative Party are correctly declared to the Electoral Commission, published by them and comply fully with the law. Gifts and benefits received in a ministerial capacity are, and will continue to be, declared in government transparency returns.”
