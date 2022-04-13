Boris Johnson is under renewed pressure to resign as prime minister, following news that he has been fined by the Metropolitan Police over partygate – having broken his own lockdown laws.

Between May 2020 and April 2021, while the rest of the UK made sacrifices to adhere to the government’s COVID restrictions, at least 16 parties are alleged to have taken place in Westminster.

Johnson is reported to have attended a fair few of these parties – including one held in Number 10 to celebrate his own birthday, on 19 June 2020. That day, the country was in its first national lockdown, with indoor gatherings of two or more people banned and 55,270 COVID-related deaths recorded across the UK up to that point.

Now, Johnson, his chancellor, Rishi Sunak, and his wife, Carrie Johnson, have all been handed fixed-penalty notices relating to the birthday party. Though the prime minister has indicated that he won’t step down, history shows us that he does in fact understand why a person should quit after a wrongdoing – and has even often encouraged them to do so.

Here are just a few of the times Johnson has publicly supported calls for other people to resign from their posts.