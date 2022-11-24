A fund set up using British overseas aid cash still holds at least 20 investments in fossil fuel companies, two years after it pledged to stop backing dirty energy.

Records analysed by openDemocracy reveal the investments by British International Investment (BII) – which is wholly owned by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – are worth tens of millions of pounds.

BII was set up to channel aid money and its own assets into development projects in emerging economies around the world.

In 2020, amid criticism from green campaigners, it promised to end support for fossil fuel projects, saying a new climate change strategy would “shape every single investment decision we make moving forward”. The government last year doubled down on its claim that BII’s funds would be used to “fight climate change”.

Yet the publicly-owned body still holds active investments in fossil fuel companies in several African countries including Nigeria, Guinea, Benin, and Egypt, the host of COP27. The companies either produce fossil fuels directly or service the sectors.

Many of these investments were made after the UK signed the Paris Agreement in 2015, pledging to keep global warming at or below 1.5C before 2030.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said in response to our findings: “The fact that our government is using taxpayers’ money to fund climate destruction in this way is beyond scandalous, even more so during a cost of living crisis.

“The only way we are going to avoid the very worst impacts of a climate emergency is to keep new fossil fuel reserves in the ground for good. Urgent questions must be asked as to how on earth these climate-wrecking investments are justified.”

BII’s indirect investments include a stake in Dangote Industries, a business conglomerate that owns Dangote Cement. This firm operates the “largest coal mining” initiative in Nigeria and has been described as Africa’s leading cement producer.

Owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, the company has been accused of causing serious environmental damage.