Bunker – by Bradley Garrett

I first met Bradley Garrett in the autumn of 2015, with both of us giving talks at an event about how what often gets called ‘adventure’ might be given greater social purpose.

I went first, and talked about the many acts of kindness I’d received when cycling around the world, but questioned how we could build institutions that reflected the core humanity those kindnesses seemed to indicate. Brad spoke of how, as an urban explorer, he felt it important to get into places – under the ground or above the city – that we are not necessarily allowed to enter. He reasoned that it was by testing the limits that you got a greater sense of the architecture, and so the society and values, that we build for ourselves. Afterwards we talked about our different approaches to geography and writing: we got on well.

It was later that winter, however, in a lightweight aluminium boat in the middle of the Hudson River, beneath the central span of the Tappan Zee Bridge, that I actually met Brad – in that way you get to know a person better. We were filming a man paddling a boat made from the rubbish of New York City, as it made its way through the cranes, winches and concrete columns of the new bridge under construction, while the traffic roared across the old Tappan Zee, and huge oil barges ploughed through the waters of a river turning tidal.

Our filming raised alarm. First came unmarked boats, clad with metal panelling, and operated by private security firms. Gruff men shouted loudly that we were in a restricted area. By the time a second such boat arrived, it was obvious that the police helicopter swooping in overhead was also bound for us. Police boats belonging to both New York City and New Jersey were scrambled from both riverbanks. Even in those easier days, before the world grew quite so conscious of US police militarism and brutality, as officers interrogated us all on the shore – saying that rucksacks, men with beards, and an unmarked boat, had all served to trigger suspicions of terrorism – it was a solid dose of white privilege, and perhaps too the shock at well-spoken British accents, that had us let-go with no serious reprimand beyond not trying it again.

Before the police arrived by air and river, the three Brits aboard our boats took what is perhaps a more culturally European approach to private security officers with no real legal authority – we ignored them. As the drama heightened, however, with a hand on the tiller and the boat made of rubbish struggling in the waves, I remember watching Brad in his lifejacket, leaning over the edge of the boat and remonstrating passionately with one security guard, who was scowling at the wheel of his unmarked boat. It took a moment to hear, over the waves and noise of the river, the sound of Brad explaining that this was a public waterway and that we had every right to be navigating it. It was one of those warm moments in life, when you learn that someone is exactly who you thought they were.

Bunker is the culmination of work that Brad was just beginning in 2015, a multi-year trawl through the world’s survivalists and so-called “preppers”; those taking matters into their own hands and building architecture for the end times.

As would be expected of such a quest, multiple examples herald from the survivalist enclaves of US states like Idaho and Utah, but the project is more global in scope than past ethnographies of these communities. The story runs at a good pace and includes forays into both the settler-survivalist spirit of Australia, and so too the permanent, state-level bunkering that predominates in a country like South Korea, and which many youth, refusing to live by such a contract with doom, have come to forcefully reject.

In a movement clearly charged with machismo and nationalisms white or otherwise (but often white), the book also has a welcome undercurrent of respect for those Aboriginal or Native communities that have long lived off the land; those who are “survivalist” in nature rather than in name and identity.

While the writer Robert MacFarlane centres the book’s “grim” warning, and past documentary by Louis Theroux on survivalists was as entertaining as it was fetishising, Bunker benefits as a piece of work from the mere fact of taking its protagonists seriously as humans and as members of society, rather than outlandish characters.