2019 and beyond: growing threat of the radical right in French politics

The last two years have been a landmark occasion for a number of populist radical right parties across Europe. A number have even entered into coalition government, most notably in Italy and in Austria..The electoral success of the radical right[1]has also not been confined to just western Europe. At the same time, in central-eastern Europe, former conservative centre-right party Fidesz has now made a full ideological transformation to becoming a populist radical right party in Hungarian politics and is dominating the political system with its two-thirds ‘supermajority’ secured at the 2018 national parliamentary elections. 2017 and 2018 were thus landmark years for populist radical right party successes and further electoral setbacks for mainstream political parties in Europe.

Two years on from the historic electoral ‘rise’ of Emmanuel Macron as French President, this article examines the French political landscape – in particular ‘protest politics’ in France alongside latest polling evidence and how the current political climate appears to be favouring Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (National Rally) Party. It briefly outlines the implications for the upcoming 2019 EU Parliament elections in France and the future of French politics.

Volatility: the French political landscape in 2019

President Emmanuel Macron’s historic election victory in 2017 appeared to herald a new era of French politics, having defeated the populist radical right Front National under Marine Le Pen in the Presidential run-off and his centrist En Marche Party (On The Move, LaREM) sweeping up seats from both left and right alike in the French National Assembly.

However, since Macron became President in 2017, the French political landscape has been volatile. The so-called yellow vests or the ‘gilet jaunes’ have protested since November 2018 over the lack of economic prospects in France. The protesters have largely focused their discontent on the rising costs of living, the low minimum wage alongside taxation that has affected both the working and middle classes.

President Macron has done little to dispel this disparate political movement (made up of both radical left and radical right activists alike) and the momentum has continued well into 2019. President Macron has appeared too ‘technocratic’ and out of touch with the general population. Combined with the ‘gilet jaunes’ movement, President Macron’s approval ratings have also declined considerably and are now only second to his Socialist predecessorFrançois Hollande in terms of being the worst of any French President in the twenty-first century.

Though they improved slightly at the start of 2019, the low approval ratings for Macron are a serious cause for concern, particularly with the upcoming 2019 European Parliament elections in May and the ‘rise’ of the populist radical right National Rally under Marine Le Pen.

Protest politics in the form of partisan dealignment and the fragmentation of both parties and voters has continued in 2019. Traditional party politics in France are also extremely divided, with mainstream political parties on the centre left (namely the incumbent Socialist Party, PS) seeing a significant electoral decline at the 2017 legislative election and still now only polling in single digits.