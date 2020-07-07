The administration of orders: an analogy of madness and migration on Leros

The establishment of the facilities followed the logics of expansionary colonial rule and imperial warfare. The prescriptive function of military discipline and potency in the service of imposing order on the colonised world, is here transposed inward to uphold the orderliness of the nation state emerging in the aftermath of two world wars. Imperial aspirations were substituted by projects of displacement and containment to safeguard the fledgling national order.

From exiling political opposition and confining madness in the post-colonial state, what is crucial to observe, and what the dilapidated walls of the old asylum bear remarkable witness to, is that isolation and containment of what is perceived as a danger to society’s sense of order is neither fixed nor absolute. The social and legal apparatus, its infrastructural and technological arrangements employed did not evolve spontaneously or by accident. They are subject to relational developments produced and recycled through the underlying conceptions of what is undesirable or a threat. The operation of concentrated and isolated spaces takes place in a field of possibilities and testifies to a society’s failure to maintain a pluralistic order that can embrace difference and uphold tolerance.

Reflecting on the facilities’ historical metamorphosis allows for a more distanced perspective on these recurring follies. It may help to contribute to a more nuanced language, which often deteriorates when a situation of crisis is invoked and emergency measures are put into practice and normalised.

In the 1950s and 1960s European governments actively incentivised immigration from neighbouring countries in the Southern Mediterranean to help rebuild their countries in the postwar period. At the same time efforts were undertaken to sort the mentally unfit so as to contain and isolate the danger posed by what was defined as ‘madness’ to the functioning of an orderly society. The institutional practice of locking up hopeless cases of mental illness in insulated facilities was by no means a phenomenon limited to Leros and Greece, and neither was the process of its systemic change and reform.

Notably Raymond Depardon, another photographer of the Magnum agency produced an evocative series on secluded madness in Italy in the 1970s and 1980s. Depardon collaborated with the Italian psychiatrist Franco Basaglia, a central figure in the reform process of the treatment and therapy of mental illness across Europe. In his notes of conversations between the two, Depardon quotes Basaglia that “you will photograph patients here who you won’t see anywhere else, but it’s exactly the same in France and America”.

The course of psychiatric de-institutionalisation was transnational in character and the transformation from a centralised framework based on security and seclusion towards a decentralised psycho-social support structure which restored a degree of dignity and freedom in the patients required a reassessment of the legal, social and infrastructural apparatus to safeguard societal orderliness.