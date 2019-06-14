An autonomous Europe for a cooperative world

Three years is a lifetime in politics. All the more so for the European Union and for its role in the world.

The EU Global Strategy (EUGS) was published exactly three years ago. It was presented by EU High Representative and Vice President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini to Member States two days after the British decision to leave the EU. Back then the Union scrambled to re-find its unity. The EU Global Strategy called for such unity. Agreed by all Member States and EU institutions, it also represented an expression of an open and outward looking Union standing united facing an increasingly non-liberal, fractured and unstable world.

Europe and the world since the EU global strategy

The period that followed was marked by the fear of a domino effect. As the EU entered a crucial election year, with key electoral appointments in Austria, the Netherlands, France and Germany, many feared that the Brexit referendum result would be mirrored in electoral outcomes in other Member States. With illiberal values making headway in political systems across Europe, the Union’s existential crisis had reached a new climax.

By the summer of 2017 that fear had dissipated. Not only did the UK vote not represent a precedent for other Member States, but, on the contrary, the Union seemed to have found a new vitality. From the presidential election of pro-European Emmanuel Macron in France to the Pulse of Europe demonstrations across the EU and the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Rome Treaty, by the fall of 2017, the Union, as declared by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, felt it had “wind in its sails” once again.[i]

That “EUphoria” was short-lived. The tide turned again with the March 2018 Italian general election, which saw the rise of two Eurosceptic parties – the Five Star Movement and the League – on opposite sides of the horizonal left-right spectrum, but sharing the same political space in the new vertical “open-closed” divide defining twenty-first century politics. As the Union headed towards the May 2019 European Parliament elections, Europeans experienced for the first time a genuine politicization of the European public space, Europeanist versus Eurosceptic nationalists at loggerheads with one another. While far from becoming a majority force, the growth of Eurosceptic nationalism seemed as menacing as ever. The risk was no longer that of Member State dominos falling; it was rather that of an EU institutional hollowing out from within, undermining the liberal values, norms and principles underpinning the European project. Whereas a fascist Europe may be thankfully improbable but alas possible, a fascist European Union is a contradiction in terms.