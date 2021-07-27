Biography of an island: multifaceted Sicily

Mackay describes the Cathedral of Monreale, constructed in this period, as “an interaction of elements so complex that art historians continue to disagree as to which specific styles might be attributed to which cultural traditions...a dizzying array of influences synthesised into a harmonious design”. And having seen the cathedral in person, I can confirm that the results are just as beguiling as described.

The island was a melting pot of experiments. Catholicism flirted with paganism, Byzantine traditions morphed into Arab and Norman expressionism. A large Jewish community contributed greatly to the island’s culture, before their expulsion by the Spanish. There are references to Sicilian King Arthurs, witches, bandits and miracles. The word ‘esoteric’ is used more than once. This mix of the mundane and the metaphysical features in the first part of the book, while later chapters focus on the radical politics on the island, the emergence of a distinct Sicilian literary and film culture, and the arcane origins of the Mafia. It’s no wonder that many later Italian politicians saw the island as something of an anomaly and struggled to figure out what to do with it.

History, politics and culture

It’s an impressive achievement condensing such a vast array of history, politics and culture, into such a slim and readable book, and it’s a testament to Mackay’s unpretentious writing style that it never feels overwhelming or didactic.

Mackay is also an excellent and pithy describer of places. Who would not want to visit the Arab-Norman villas of Palermo or the souk-like markets of Marsala? Even sombre descriptions of Catania – Sicily’s much-neglected second city – are oddly alluring. The book is not a travelogue, but it will make you want to travel.

There are fascinating accounts of the Risorgimento period, under which the island was haphazardly incorporated into Italy. Northern politicians viewed this ‘mongrel island’ with disdain, while the Sicilians, too, viewed their new country with a sense of scepticism. The island, at various points in the modern era, has been independent, quasi-independent or on the verge of independence, most recently in the turbulent post-WW2 years. It’s not hard to imagine how, if things were only a fraction different, Sicily would be an independent country today.