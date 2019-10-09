Bringing government to the people: a citizens assembly to democratise policy-making

The response of the established parties was predictable enough, but it still amounted to a clear red line for Agora. As Kennis explains, “if we had pushed for the idea of a citizens assembly in the programme of other parties, there was a real risk that it wouldn’t go far enough and would only be mock participation. It wouldn't be real citizen power.”

This question of power is a fundamental issue for citizens’ assemblies: one of the main concerns with these projects is how to make sure that there is some in-built mechanism to stop it from becoming just another form of consultation, a ‘talking shop’ with bells and whistles and a fancy name. For Agora, having an elected representative guarantees at the very least that the Parliament has to pay attention to what is decided during the assembly. And further down the line, Agora wants to see it become a permanent feature of local politics in the Brussels region.

An inclusive process in exclusionary times

The idea underlying Agora’s citizens assembly is that participants are chosen by sortition. Sortition is as old as politics itself, and it’s how the ancient Athenians used to choose public officials from among the citizenry. Its appeal for Agora is that it makes it possible, in principle, for anyone to be chosen to take part in the decision-making process, and it is one of the main recurring elements behind every proposal for a citizens assembly.

By relying on sortition, everyone in society has qula chances of governing and being governed. However, even in a system of sortition, certain sectors are more likely than others to respond to an invitation to participate in a citizens assembly. The quota system put in place by Agora, also makes up for the unequal chances of replying to this opportunity, so that the group of people that is ultimately selected can be representative of Brussels as a whole.

Deliberative democracy is an inclusive political process, and it is one that necessarily takes time, and that works best when it involves a relatively small number of people. For instance, in the case of Agora, each cycle involves 89 people meeting once a month over the course of six months. During this time, members of the assembly can consult expert witnesses on the issues that are being discussed, and work together to come up with a series of recommendations that will later be presented to the Regional Parliament and government.

Would such a process work to resolve something like the Brexit deadlock? This is a question of scale and complexity: the Brussels Regional Parliament deals with local issues such as housing, mobility, and so on. Clearly, the constitutional crisis that is currently unfolding in the UK is of a completely different magnitude. Furthermore, citizens assemblies work best when they are used for very clearly defined issues, and the Pandora’s box of Brexit is anything but.

And yet, these assemblies make it possible to imagine an alternative to the relentless polarisation in politics today, and Kennis has no doubts about their role for how we rethink our democracies: “In many recent elections in Europe, votes have been more extreme, to the right or to the left, and I interpret that as a frustration, people fed up with their governments not being able to deliver what they need, and so I think it's key to bring people into that debate, and not just protesting against the establishment because they don’t like what is being done.”